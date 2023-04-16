Fan art imagines what the Nintendo Cinematic Universe would be like

For more than 10 years, Marvel Studios has navigated the movie industry alone as the home of the most acclaimed movie universe of all. With DC Films in the shadows, unable to compete in the superhero market against the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), perhaps the true competitor for the house of ideas could be Nintendo.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie has been a week since it was released and its success is resounding for the audience, with a 96% approval of the viewers in Rotten Tomatoes. Yes, critics barely give it a 57 percent, but the pulse between experts and fans seems to be a trend lately.

With the arrival of this animated feature film from the legendary Nintendo franchise, the big N seems to have a much bigger possibility on its hands than simply bringing the plumber to the big screen: developing the Nintendo Cinematic Universe, that is, the NCU. .

An illustrator has been commissioned to do the work of the video game company and designed the art that shows what would be the first phase of this universe.

Artist imagines the NCU blackboard

He was the concept artist whatnownerds who made this fan art in which he visualizes a hypothetical NCU. Starting with the already released The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it is followed by 2024 tapes of The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Starfox and Kirby in 2025, and Donkey Kong and Super Smash Bros. Part I. The latter sounds like an event like Avengers : Endgame, with dozens of characters.

“Could The Super Mario Bros. Movie be just the beginning of a Marvel-like Shared Nintendo Cinematic Universe? Here’s a look at what a potential Phase 1 for the NCU could look like,” the artist wrote in the caption of the post, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

While this comes true and hopefully it does, you can see Super Mario Bros. The Movie in theaters. We leave you the final trailer of the tape to increase your hype.