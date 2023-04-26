Fan art shows an upset Peach ready to marry Bowser

The latest adaptation of Super Mario Bros. The Movie has been a huge success since its premiere in early April. The tape has become one of the best adaptations of video games to the cinema of all time, sweeping the box office and winning the hearts of fans around the world, especially for the participation of Princess Peach.

One of the most popular scenes in the installment was the wedding between Peach and Bowser, which has inspired many artists to create their own versions of the scene. One of these artists is @SakimichanAwho has posted an impressive illustration on Twitter with a very high level of detail.

In accordance with Anmo Sugoi, the illustration shows Peach in a wedding dress, just like in the movie scene, but with a more mature touch to her appearance. The artist has also added elements of other characters, such as Bowser’s arms, who tries to convince the Princess with a bouquet of piranha plants and a star to keep him.

Reference to “How I Met Your Mother”

The previous illustration is part of a series of works that the artist has shared on her Patreon for free. She has also published a small comic using the images as a reference, telling what she considers to be the birth of Bowsette, the fusion between Peach and Bowser.

In the comic, the Princess hints to Bowser that he was a “bad Koopa” and should be “punished,” all with an obvious double meaning. In addition, there is also a reference to the series “How I Met Your Mother”.

Illustration / SakimichanA

Peach is one of the most important characters in both the Super Mario universe and The Super Mario Bros Movie. Since the film’s release, fans have created all kinds of works inspired by the wedding between Peach and Bowser, some more risqué than others.