Fan of ‘El Chavo del 8’ illustrates ‘Don Ramón’ as the protagonist of iconic Hollywood movies

There are television phenomena that mark an entire era in the entertainment industry. But none can be compared to what “El Chavo del 8” did. It came out in 1971 and since then it has entertained and educated different generations, children and adults who are still hooked on the story made by Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

No one doubts the scope and much less the validity of the series. However, it is still surprising that they even go so far as to make illustrations of their characters using Artificial Intelligence as a tool.

How this case that reviews the website of The Republicin which a fan of “El Chavo del 8″ has asked Artificial Intelligence for images of Don Ramón on the sets of iconic and well-known Hollywood movies.

The author of this work used the MidJourney tools to illustrate Don Ramón in these situations. The result was the face of a Mexican actor, who died in 1988, as Superman, one of the crew of the ships in Pirates of the Caribbean or a member of the community of the ring in Lord of the Rings.

Thats not all. Don Ramón appears as agent 007, a madcap warrior in the apocalyptic world of Mad Max, a firefighter from Marea de Fuego and one of the drug dealers from the famous American series, Breaking Bad.

Enjoy each of these images published on the aforementioned website and posted by the Kinetsu_Hayabusa account, on the Reddit social network.

