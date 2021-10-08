This was made known in the Ventaneando program that the actress Maite Perroni had snubbed the production of said TV Azteca show program, because during her time at the past Platino Awards for Ibero-American cinema, the former RBD did not want to speak with the reporters from the Mexican television.

And it is that it was sent to the award, Linet Puente, who told in the evening that she noticed a complacent attitude on the part of the also protagonist of soap operas such as Care with the angel and Cachito de cielo, who refused to speak with several television stations, including the Ajusco. This is what the journalist said to the astonishment of Pati Chapoy:

“Notice that on the red carpet you were saying who you wanted to be interviewed and suddenly they told me, ‘Maite Perroni is coming, do you want her?’ I, ‘of course I want to interview her’. Come in -Maite Perroni- and I see perfectly how she says ‘no’ and they tell me, ‘no, she doesn’t want to give an interview for TV Azteca’ and she went over there, ”Linet said.

Chapoy’s reaction was immediate and cataloged the also pop bachata singer as a “sucker” person, that is to say, bloody and petulant: “Oh, well, what a sucker,” said Pati Chapoy. “But here we have defended her from all this slander that they told her -because of the controversy with Andrés Tovar and Claudia Martín-“, Pedrito Sola commented.

Chapoy showed that in the future, when the actress needs to promote a project, she will require the promotion that the emblematic program can give her, so she exclaimed: “It will already be offered to her. It will be offered to him, it will be offered to him, ”added Pati Chapoy.

For her part, Linet Puente assured that she noticed other comments that emerged on the red carpet, as she was not the only one who received the disdain of the singer of Un poco de tu amor.

“I was not the only one who was snubbed and I heard many colleagues saying, ‘Oh, how heavy Maite’. But, what do you want to go to make that fame up there “

Now, after the controversial qualifier that Chapoy gave Perroni, the official Ventaneando account on Twitter shared the threats that an alleged fan of the former RBD made to the head of the program.

And is that a person took up the words of Chapoy to attack her directly: “You are more suck, fucking asshole Viper Chapoy Pati, if one day I find you I will break your whole face it does not matter that you are already an old woman, just like that I will mother you ”Wrote the user behind the at sign @ HugoLovato_13

Such aggressive comment was taken up by the program’s account, who quoted the text and added: “I think Maite Perroni has fans with severe emotional imbalance.”