FanArt imagines Frieza in a relationship with this beautiful woman who doesn’t look like her kind

Frieza is one of the most powerful villains in all of Dragon Ball. His most recent appearances, in the Super manga, place him as the most fearsome of all the antagonists in the work of Akira Toriyama.

The first time he was defeated, at the hands of Goku; and the second in which Trunks ends up killing him, generated a huge surprise in those who knew of his existence. It is not easy to eliminate the world conqueror and his power so far knows no limits.

After resurrecting with the dragon spheres, he showed us a new transformation, that of the Golden. And after the Tournament of Strength, in which he once again managed to come back to life, he demonstrated another mode called the Black Frieza.

With this it is clear that his ability for battles and the increase in power resulting from training is one of his main characteristics. But apart from that, nobody knows anything about his personal life, except that he has an issue with his height.

What is Frieza? We know that he is an emperor of the universe, but what does he like? Is he male, female, non-binary?

Chilean illustrator Salvamakoto decided to give him a gender identity and assigned him a girlfriend, who doesn’t look like his species, in a wonderful fan art that appears on social networks.

This woman, who doesn’t look human either, is a blonde with pink tints at her tips. She has cat ears and a crystal tail; something that until now we have never seen in Dragon Ball, but that at least works for this art made by a fan of the series.