Jodie Whittaker’s time as the new reincarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who – 97% is coming to an end. When it was announced that the actress would be the first woman to bring the famous character to life, many fans took it very badly and did their best to sabotage her moment; however, as time (and episodes) passed, the story found its audience. To close this last stage with a flourish, the scriptwriters decided to add a new companion who quickly caught the attention of the fans and stands out from the rest of the guests.

The character in question is called Vinder, and is played by Jacob Anderson, who rose to fame for his role as Gray Worm on Game of Thrones – 96%, the loyal warrior under the command of Daenerys. Vinder appeared in the first episode of this season and it was clear that he holds many secrets, and possibly some connect him to the Doctor’s past. So far we don’t know much more about him, but the Commander ended up on a mission with Yaz (Mandip Gill), where the two connected deeply, which has led to theories about a possible relationship.

It is known that Vinder follows a personal moral code and that he was dispatched by his group, although we do not yet know the reason why someone so loyal was exiled in that way. The character is trying to fix a mistake from the past, which we don’t know what it is either, but which fans believe connects directly with the Doctor in one of his reincarnations. An important part of the Doctor’s overall mission is to find the root of The Division, a group he was apparently a part of before his memory was erased. Vinder could be part of The Division, or at least be in a close circle to give information to the protagonist.

Something very striking about Vinder is his look, and it is that the fans of Doctor who They couldn’t ignore the fact that he looks very similar to one of Marvel’s most famous characters: Killmonger. This “villain” first appeared in Black Panther – 90%, played by Michael B. Jordan, but we recently saw him again in his animated version in What If …? – 84%, which brought back the idea of ​​somehow returning him to the franchise. Vinder certainly looks alike, especially because of his haircut, although his presence is rather mysterious and not terrifying.

Fans of the famous series did not miss the opportunity to compare both characters, as well as how different Anderson looks away from his role in GoT:

Vinder reminds me of Killmonger.

Vinder reminds me of Killmonger – Zkam 🇦🇺🇳🇿 (@ Zkam1988) November 10, 2021

So Gray Worm grew his hair Killmonger-style and joined the new season of Doctor Who, I didn’t recognize him at all.

So Gray Worm grew his hair á-la Killmonger and joined the next season of Doctor Who, didn't recognize him at all pic.twitter.com/oZFZN9QKGF – Böring AndWrøng, Conceptual Sommelier (@BoringAndwrong) October 21, 2021

Killmonger meets Han Solo

Killmonger meets Han Solo. #DoctorWho #TARBIS pic.twitter.com/8tJczbEI66 – 🌘 (@ ConStar24) July 25, 2021

Killmonger version XS.

Killmonger version XS #DoctorWho https://t.co/1A3QkSd4SB – Captain Haller (@Leticia_Haller) July 25, 2021

Is it just me or does it look a bit like Killmonger? I’m not saying it as a bad thing, I just think there is a certain resemblance.

Is it only me or does he look a bit like Eric Killmonger? Not in a bad sense, I just think there's a resemblance … pic.twitter.com/03YKHy3IZw – Demie Lin (@Kissmy_back) November 10, 2021

Of all the comments, perhaps the most accurate is the one that relates Killmonger to Han Solo, since Vinder does indeed have a certain physical resemblance to the Marvel character, but a story that leads us to think more about the smuggler of Star wars portrayed by Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich.

Jacob Anderson was very excited to join the world of Doctor who, especially this season. Although he cannot say much about his character, in an interview with the BBC (Via Radio Times) he revealed that he expected Vinder to become one of the public’s favorites, even comparing the Commander with some of the most famous companions of the series:

I really hope people like Vinder, as a fan of the show and as a fan of those characters that come and reappear and are part of the story beyond their particular story, they are really iconic characters.

Like River Song, Osgood, and all those people that you really remember and I hope Vinder can be a part of that. I really hope people like it.

The fans have reacted well to the actor’s work, and the mystery about his character is enough to keep the audience interested, so for now everything is going quite well in this regard. Jacob Anderson is having a very good time, because in addition to his participation in Doctor who, a couple of months ago it was confirmed that he will star in a new adaptation of Interview with the Vampire – 61%, where he will give life to Louis in a television series that is in full development.

