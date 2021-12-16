12/15/2021 at 10:53 PM CET

Colleagues by profession, friends, institutional representatives and hundreds of admirers have attended this Wednesday the burning chapel of Verónica Forqué installed in the Spanish Theater to perform Tribute and say goodbye to one of the most beloved Spanish actresses and recognized by the public and by their union.

Pedro Almodóvar, Paco León, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Maribel Verdú, Susi Sánchez, María Barranco, Antonio Resines, Tito Valverde or José Luis Gómez and political representatives such as the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta or the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso are some of the personalities who have passed through the wake, open from eleven in the morning until four in the afternoon.

“A myth” of Spanish cinema

Almost everyone has remembered Forqué, a “myth” of Spanish cinema, for his smile and joy, but sadness and shock have been the dominant feelings over the death of the protagonist of titles such as “La vida Alegre”, “Sé unfaithful and don’t look with whom “or” Kika “, who took her own life last Monday at age 66.

The coffin with his mortal remains arrived at the theater after 10:30 a.m. before a large congregation of cameras and onlookers and settled on stage surrounded by eight wreaths of flowers sent by the Ministry of Culture, the Film Academy, the production company El Deseo, the SGAE, colleagues and friends, while images of the actress were projected on a large screen.

Inside the enclosure, the daughter of Verónica Forqué, María Forqué, remained in a private room surrounded by friends and away from the press, confirmed to . a spokesman for the Spanish Theater. Her closest friends also had the opportunity to watch over her on Tuesday at the San Isidro Funeral Parlor.

“Some kind of angel”

Almodovar, who featured her in movies like “What have I done to deserve this?” and “Kika”, has remembered her as “an extraordinary actress” and “a very good person, a kind of angel” and He has recognized that he was “the last person” who would have imagined with this ending.

“The Veronica that I remember was a very happy and accomplished Veronica both professionally and personally,” she assured and regretted that time did not treat her well after the separation from her husband, the film director Manuel Iborra, and the death of his only brother.

“I thought I had more than enough weapons to fight these problems but reality tells us no,” he declared and has shown himself reluctant to admit that “no one could have done something” to prevent him from this end.

The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, wanted to celebrate “the life and work” of Verónica Forqué, “testimony of the good work and of an entire era” and has asked to reflect on “what we have to do together to take better care of ourselves”, to be “aware that sometimes, the forces are not enough to resist” and solidarity is necessary the rest.

Along the same lines, the actor Carmelo Gómez has pointed out that that phrase that Forqué said when he retired a few months ago from the “Masterchef Celebrity” program, “I can’t take it anymore”, should “make us reflect on what world we are in.”

His colleagues from the program such as the chef Pepe Rodríguez, the designer Edu Navarrete or the presenter Samantha Vallejo Nájera, have also attended the tribute. Rodríguez, visibly moved, stressed that the entire team “loved” her and “took care of her.”

Paco León has attended only first thing in the morning and later accompanied by his mother Carmina Barrios, who also participated in the TVE program. “Happiness is one of the most beautiful gifts you can have and she had it,” summarized the Sevillian actor and director.

The president of the Film Academy Mariano Barroso, the mayor of Madrid José Luis Martínez Almeida, the actresses Natalia Menéndez and Antonia San Juan, the singer Massiel, the writer and politician Marta Rivera de la Cruz and the designer Elena Benarroch have been others. the personalities who have given the last goodbye to the Madrid actress today.

His body was veiled yesterday by his family and his closest friends at the San Isidro Funeral Parlor, where they went Silvia Abascal, Antonio Resines, Ana Belén, Belén Cuesta, David Bustamante, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Miki Nadal, Terelu Campos and Pepón Nieto.

The Spanish Theater was a special stage for the actress, who performed in “Doña Rosita” in a Miguel Narros montage, and in 2020 she became the director of the play “Spanish, Franco has died.”