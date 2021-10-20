Since its premiere in 1986, Dragon ball, created by Akira Toriyama, it became one of the indispensable titles to make Japanese manga and anime known to the rest of the world. The personality of Goku and the rest of the protagonists, the fight scenes, as well as the constant and surprising evolutions of the Saiyan state marked the same genre that continues to serve as inspiration for new stories. Although the series suffered censorship worldwide, its arrival in the US market was very important to validate the idea that not all cartoons are intended for children.

Of course, to achieve this the dubbing work was the most important pillar. Being a voice actor on such an important project definitely marks anyone’s journey. Although the times of Dragon Ball Z classic no longer exist, Dragon ball super appeared to make this story known to new generations and fans who cannot overcome nostalgia, and the world is better prepared for it. The dubbing in Latin America is known worldwide, but the dubbing in the United States has improved a lot and little by little it has gained the recognition and respect of the public.

Unfortunately, the news has just been released that Chris Ayres, the actor who played Freeza in the North American version, died on October 18. His girlfriend Krystal La Porte, who is also a voice actress, posted on twitter an extensive letter saying goodbye to Ayres:

Chris loved them all. How much he loved other people filled much of our conversations. For those who really loved it too, thank you. For those who kept in touch, who were in the know, who reminded him that he was much, much more than his job, they were the fuel of his struggle. They fueled dreams of a future that kept him going much longer than anyone could.

pic.twitter.com/SvhMEeMWVk – Krystal LaPorte (@WowSuchKrystal) October 19, 2021

Besides being a voice actor, Chris Ayres He was also a writer and theater director, as well as a fight choreographer. His taste for anime led him to work in the world of dubbing and although he is best known for voicing the villain Freeza, he also worked on important titles such as Saint Seiya, Full Metal Panic?, GANTZ, Macross and Black butler, among many others. His work in Dragon ball kai, Dragon ball super and movies like Dragon Ball Z: The Resurrection of Freeza – 80% and Dragon Ball Super: Broly – 90% gave him worldwide recognition and he was a favorite with the audience.

The industry is in mourning; Fans and other voice actors paid their respects to the late actor:

I cannot stop crying over the loss of my dear friend and colleague, Chris Ayres. I never thought I’d say this because I used to bother him with it all the time, but thanks Chris, for the love and the laughs. Forever, I will see you in the other world, brother, and we will train again, Freeza.

I can't stop crying about the loss of my dear friend and colleague, Chris Ayers. I never thought I'd say this because I used to tease him about it all the time, but thank you Chris, for the Love and Laughter, Always… I'll see you in Otherworld bro, and we'll spar again, Frieza ..

Rest in peace, Christopher Ayres. Thanks for everything you did for the fans. We’ll miss you very much.

Rest In Peace, Christopher Ayres. Thank you for all that you've done for so many fans. We'll miss you dearly. 💜

RIP Chris Ayres. Freeza forever.

RIP Chris Ayres

Frieza Forever

RIP Chris Ayres. I, like many others, was a fan of your work and I appreciate everything you did.

Rip Chris Ayres. I like many was a fan of your work and greatly appreciated all that you did. Long Live Lord Frieza

Rest In Peace Chris Ayres, a magnificent voice actor who brought wonderful characters to life, including Freeza. You will always be remembered. Thanks for everything.

May you rest in peace Chris Ayres, a magnificent voice actor who brought many wonderful characters to life including our Frieza.

May you rest in peace Chris Ayres, a magnificent voice actor who brought many wonderful characters to life including our Frieza.

You will always be remembered. Thank you for everything.

One of my favorite scenes from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. I love, I love Christopher Ayres voice work here. It made Freeza’s desire to be taller sound menacing and comical at the same time.

a personal favorite scene of mine from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. I love love Christopher Ayres' voice acting here. He made Frieza's wish to be taller sound so menacing yet hilarious at the same time. #ripChristopherAyres

For years, Chris Ayres He was fighting a disease called Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, a disorder that affects the airways permanently and permanently. A few years ago, the actor underwent a lung transplant in order to improve his quality of life. Back then, he posted on Twitter:

Ironic enough that my surgery scar looks like Frieza’s armor.

Pretty ironic that my surgery scar looks like Frieza Armor

Unfortunately, the disease continued to progress and cause severe complications to the point of no return. Ayres passed away surrounded by his family and closest friends, according to his partner, who in his public farewell says that he wishes that where he is now Chris can breathe and dance as he used to.

