If Zack Snyder’s fans (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) have shown something, beyond the accusations of being a “toxic fandom”, it is that they know how to unite by a cause, which became clear when the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign was successful more than two years after it started, and led to the publication of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% on HBO Max. However, after that triumph they wanted more, and they gave a big boost to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign, which seeks to convince Warner to produce the sequels of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and even resurrecting the director’s original plans for the DC cinematic universe.

On several occasions in the last year the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse has been trending, and so has the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie. The latter is due to the fact that there were plans for a solo movie of Ben Affleck’s Batman (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%), but when director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) joined the project, scrapped the script they had written Ben affleck with Geoff Johns, and decided to do a reboot, The Batman.

Now. The hashtags #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and #MakeTheBatfleckMovie are trending again for the simple reason that fans love the idea of ​​the Snyderverse continuing, and that Affleck’s Batman has the ribbon they were promised years ago. March 2022 marks six years since the premiere of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, a film that divided the critics, but united most of the fans to praise that version of the Bat Man.

We do not know what will happen in the future, or if there is a future for the SnyderVerse, but a few months ago social networks were full of posts celebrating that HBO Max recognized Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a global phenomenon. Hope is the last thing to die, and the one that continues to become a trend #RestoreTheSnyderVerse shows that it is still alive:

Video games, comics, and cartoons are great and all, but I want to see Batfleck vs Deathstroke Manganiello in live action! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie

The Gotham Bat. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut #MakeTheBatfleckMovie

Pass it on! Let’s go. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut #MakeTheBatfleckMovie

#MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse will happen. pass it on

The best Batman is right here. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie

That’s my Batman. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #AllHailBatfleck #Batfleck forever #BatfleckReturns soon #BenAffleck #BenAffleckBatman

At this level of unstoppable hype … Resisting #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is useless! It will be restored, and they go to #MakeTheBatfleckMovie

As well as fans crying out for the return of the Snyderverse and Batman from Ben affleck, they want Henry Cavill (Immortals – 36%, Mission: Impossible – Impact – 98%, Enola Holmes – 95%) to play Superman again. If the wish of these fans comes true, Gal Gadot would also have to return (Fast and Furious – 53%, Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Wifi Ralph – 91%) as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones – 59%, Aquaman – 73%, Dune – 75%) as Aquaman and Ezra Miller (Justice League – 41%, The Stanford Prison Experiment – 84%, We Need to Talk About Kevin – 76%) as Flash. While these three are still part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and working on franchise projects, the path this cinematic universe took is a far cry from what Snyder planned years ago.

