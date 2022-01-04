It’s been almost a month since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, but the excitement of the fans does not end, seeing again Andrew Garfield as the Amazing Spider-Man, and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, was one of the most anticipated moments, and the wait was worth it. Now there are many who want to see Garfield return in a superhero movie, and it is not because they do not also want Maguire, but he did have the opportunity to finish his Spider-Man trilogy and Garfield no, it was canceled after El Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%.

Thanks to the multiverse, not only the Spider-Man universes were connected, Tom Hardy’s Venom also arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the possibilities of crossovers are limitless. Yesterday it was announced that Morbius, the film starring Jared Leto, has been delayed again until April, and fans believe that Sony will introduce Garfield as Spider-Man. Others who do not believe it, used their social networks to ask the study.

The truth is that it is an excellent idea, because Jared Leto He is not a popular enough actor to attract masses to theaters, due to his performance as Joker in Suicide Squad – 25%, which brought him a bad name. If they put Garfield’s Spider-Man and / or Venom from Tom hardy, people would be much more interested in going to see the tape. We must also take into account that Morbius is not as popular a villain as Venom, so they need to make the film as attractive as possible.

On the other hand, journalist Mark Hughes published an article in Forbes on December 28 where he said that a new Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield It was inevitable, he also speculated about the possibility of him facing the Sinister Six, and since we already saw that the multiverse can do everything, one of the members could be the Morbius of Jared Leto. We may have to wait until the premiere of Morbius to find out if they really added Garfield, but what is already a fact is that we will see Michael Keaton as Vulture, this was revealed in the first trailer.

Here are some of the comments from fans on social media asking Sony to include Garfield in Morbius:

ok but what if Morbius is delayed to add Andrew Garfield in👀 – Srol (@srolsaysstuff) January 4, 2022

Morbius has been delayed to April First. After recent success of NWH I wouldn’t be surprised if it isn’t a quick reshoot with Andrew Garfield. pic.twitter.com/k6UQdsAFr5 – 🎄Schmittyyy🎄 # TASM3 # MakeTASM3 (@TheSchmittyyy) January 4, 2022

It’s ok Sony we forgive you, you can make it up to us by putting #AndrewGarfield in the credit scene # morbius #theamazingspiderman pic.twitter.com/FFNevWNZ4Q – Comicodigy (@comicodigy) January 4, 2022

Sony Pictures trying to get a hold of Andrew Garfield and Tom Hardy to squeeze them into a cameo for Morbius: pic.twitter.com/fAQt5No3wp – Suede Cunningham ⏹️ Misty.mp4 (@MillyBeamen) January 4, 2022

Not to overreact, but if they can get a deal done in time, I can absolutely see them shooting an Andrew Garfield scene in the next three months to put in MORBIUS as a tease. https://t.co/7atLWEm4qe – Preston Moore (He / Him) (@prestoncmoore) January 4, 2022

I don’t want to get my hopes built up, but with the success / positive reception that Andrew Garfield got from NWH. Maybe he could show up in Morbius. That could be one of the reasons for the delay. – Chatter Box Film (@Chatterboxfilm) January 4, 2022

Just so everyone knows I’ll be watching #Morbius for a possible Andrew Garfield cameo only pic.twitter.com/6JBrXUAKBm – Talia (@ Talia55334743) January 4, 2022

#Morbius delayed to April 1. They are clearly reshooting scenes to set up Andrew Garfield’s new Spider-Man movie right? # MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/Lwb9jH86vi – Film Stocked (@filmstocked) January 4, 2022

Morbius being delayed to April gives them enough time to add Andrew Garfield into the movie 👀 – Brooks (Taylor’s Version) (@brookstweetz) January 4, 2022

