In 2013, Henry Cavill was introduced to the world as Superman in The Man of Steel – 55%, some time later we saw him again playing the role in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and later in La Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. No doubt Henry He left everyone enchanted with his magnificent appearances on the big screen as the superhero, because according to the thoughts of many, he is the most iconic Superman that has ever existed in history.

In these times, Henry He is one of the most beloved actors in the industry, and with his talent, charisma and good looks he has managed to conquer the hearts of his fans. As we already know, one of the most famous roles he has played is Superman, however, recently his fame comes from another character, Geralt de Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher – 67%, the hit Netflix series based on the video game. of the same name.

Despite the incredible popularity of Superman’s Cavill, so far he has only had one solo movie, and there is no information about any project of Henry as Clark Kent in the future. This fact has definitely disappointed his fans, as it is the wish of many to have him again as the superhero on the big screen. As a support measure to Cavill to continue being Superman and get a sequel to Man of steel, his fans organized through Twitter and invited anyone who sympathizes with the Superman of Henry to use the hashtag # MakeMOS2withHenry (Make Man of Steel 2 with Henry) on December 30.

Let’s do this together, spread the word # MakeMoS2WithHenry

Let’s Do This Together 💪🏻 Spread the word # MakeMoS2WithHenry pic.twitter.com/rhVzSd2Jk5 – Geralt Of HamadaVerse (@ Itssan177) December 27, 2021

The response to this call to help Henry cavill It was answered by thousands of users of the social network and among the supportive tweets, the fans expressed what they thought of the actor’s Superman. Most were full of positive words referring to Cavill as the best version of the superhero that ever lived and that it would be a waste if they did not make more movies with him. Here are some of the most prominent tweets on the subject:

Honestly, I think every actor who has played Superman has contributed something to the role, but Henry Cavill is my favorite Superman and he has unfinished business. # makeMOS2withHenry #HenryCavillSuperman.

I honestly think all the actors who have played Superman have brought something to the role but Henry Cavill is My favorite Superman & he has unfinished business # makeMOS2withHenry #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/TwKHaVva7A – Steven’s Greetings 🎄 (@ stebob1984) December 30, 2021

# MakeMOS2WithHenry really deserves it, the man is a real life Superman who is kind and treats everyone with respect. Most importantly, his best friend is his dog Kal, that just makes him Superman to me! Henry Cavill is my #Superman

# MakeMOS2WithHenry he really deserves it, the man is a real life Superman who is kind and treats everyone with respect. Most importantly, his best friend is his dog Kal, that alone makes him Superman to me! Henry Cavill is my #Superman pic.twitter.com/tfNoOmk7kz – Michael (@ MB1864) December 30, 2021

Henry Cavill is the incarnation of Superman. They have been slow to give this man another solo movie. THE MAN OF STEEL IS A MASTERPIECE! # MakeMoS2withHenry #ManofSteel #Superman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Henry Cavill Is The Embodiment of Superman. It’s way past due for this man to get another solo film. MAN OF STEEL IS A MASTERPIECE! # MakeMoS2withHenry # manofsteel #Superman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/J9C0gXKeZ2 – TheTruth “Intro King” 31 (@ Truth31The) December 30, 2021

Yep. Henry Cavill is the best Superman ever portrayed. # MakeMOS2WithHenry. Forget the TV wannabe, the Lois and Clark bullshit. Cavill is identical to the paper, it is as if he had been ripped from the pages of the comic. @wbpictures still has time to fix everything.

Yup. Henry Cavill is the best Superman that has been portrayed so far. # MakeMOS2WithHenry Forget the TV wannabe, Lois And Clark nonsense. Cavill looks the part, he is like ripped out of the comic book pages. @ Wbpictures still has time to fix it all. # RestoreTheSndyerVerse pic.twitter.com/9gOhuF2SjQ – Sutherland (@ ASutherland78) December 30, 2021

It’s not just an ‘S’, in my world, it means hope. Henry Cavill’s Superman is one of the best Superman we’ve ever seen. It clearly deserves a sequel. Let’s not miss it this time. # makeMOS2withHenry #RestoreTheSnyderVerse # ManOfSteel2

“It’s not an” S “, On my world, It means hope” 😍😍😍

Henry Cavil’s Superman is one of the best superman we’ve ever seen ❤✌️ Clearly he deserve a sequel 😌😌

Let’s not miss him this time shall we 🥺❤🙏 # makeMOS2withHenry # RestoreTheSnyderVerse # ManOfSteel2 pic.twitter.com/f4A7Ae4kCW – Vimukthi Lakshan (@ Vimukth69611671) December 30, 2021

He deserves another # MakeMoS2withHenry chance. He wasn’t a Superman fan until I saw Man of Steel, I think this is still the best performance of his career. Henry is passionate about the character and I appreciate that.

He deserves another chance # MakeMoS2withHenry I wasnt a superman fan until i watched Man of Steel, i believe this is still the best acting performance of his career. Henry is passionate about the character and i appreciate that pic.twitter.com/f1RtTk3Umc – May (@batherois) December 30, 2021

He’s the best live-action Superman yet. And his journey as Superman is not over yet. I’m not a fan of the Superman character. But he deserves to keep moving forward as Superman. # makeMOS2withHenry

He is the best live action Superman yet. And his journey as superman not finished yet .. Im not a fan of superman character. But he deserve a another step forward as superman. # makeMOS2withHenry pic.twitter.com/rUPjgzfEp4 – Hiranya Mithun (@hiranya_MK) December 30, 2021

# MakeMOS2withHenry Henry Cavill’s Superman is one of the unique personifications we’ve seen. @zacj @hbomax @WarnerMedia @Warner Bros. Let’s not miss it this time.

# MakeMOS2withHenry

Henry Cavill’s superman is one of the unique personifications we have seen ❤ @ zacj @hbomax @WarnerMedia @warnerbros Let’s not miss him this time shall we..❤ pic.twitter.com/FJ31PoaPd9 – Hype Zone (@hypezonesl) December 30, 2021

The DCEU started with him. He deserves it. Bring him back as #Superman. We need this. #DCFanDome I need this! @DC comics # MAKEMOS2WITHHENRY

DCEU started with him. I have deserves this. Bring him back as #Superman We need this. #DCFanDome

Need this! @ DCComics # MAKEMOS2WITHHENRY pic.twitter.com/4Ebk0vFyE4 – Yasas Stark (@YasasStark) December 30, 2021

# MakeMoS2WithHenry there’s no reason not to make more Superman movies – with the perfect Superman! Henry deserves it and so does the infinite number of Superman fans! Also #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

# MakeMoS2WithHenry there’s no reason not to make more Superman movies, with the PERFECT SUPERMAN! Henry deserves it and so do the infinite amount of fans of Superman! Also #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/fiF9i18qC7 – Sunny Atwal (@RealSunnyAtwal) December 30, 2021

