Although Lynda Carter is still highly respected for her work on the series Wonder woman, Gal Gadot is considered by many to be the best interpretation of the famous character. The actress debuted in the role in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, but it was in Wonder Woman – 92% where fans could better appreciate their work. The heroine still has a long way to go in both film and television and, obviously, in the comics that saw her born. October 21, 2021 marked the 80th anniversary of this icon that has evolved quite a bit over the years.

Wonder woman was created by William Moulton Marston and the artist Harry G. Peter. As told in the movie Professor Marston and Wonder Woman – 86%, starring Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote, Marston was a psychologist and teacher who began to develop the character in an attempt to balance the scales of heroes who were always represented by all powerful men. His wife Elizabeth, and his other wife, Olive Byrne, were very helpful in creating Wonder woman, since at the same time they served as inspiration, they guided Marston through the feminist needs that he should represent.

The character first appeared in All Star Comics # 8, originally published on October 21, 1941. This story shows us the famous first meeting between Diana and Steve Trevor and also serves to explain the origins and traditions of the Amazons. Marston achieved what he set out to do: create a female figure to represent the perfect leader, guided by love and strength. Since then, Wonder woman became a public favorite and her stories have been adapted across all media, from radio to the big screen.

The most famous adaptations have been that of Lynda carter in the series that aired from 1975 to 1979, that of Gal gadot in the new adaptations of DC, and that of the animated series League of Justice which had 2 seasons that for many are still the best the brand has done. DC is aware of its popularity and to celebrate it as it should be decided to create Wonder woman day, where new comics, sportswear, an exhibition dedicated to the character and even a statue in California were announced.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans of the character to flood social media to celebrate this special anniversary:

Today it is 80 years ago that the wonderful character of Wonder Woman appeared for the first time in the comic “All Star Comics”. # WonderWoman80 pic.twitter.com/RT5R5NQBxJ – retrochenta (@retrochenta) October 22, 2021

Can. Truth. Justice. Today marks 80 years since the first appearance of #WonderWoman in the Comics. ⚔️80 years of Wonder⚔️ # WonderWoman80 pic.twitter.com/uGp0i7Wqll – DC Universe (@DCUmx) October 22, 2021

We don’t want to end the day without telling you… 💥Happy #WonderWomanDay! 💥 Thank you for joining us in the celebration for the 80 years of this great heroine. Https://t.co/SdFgb3F75Q#WWD # WWD21 # WonderWoman80 #BelieveInWonder pic.twitter .com / K4Adoi5Kmu – DC Comics MX (@DCcomicsMX) October 22, 2021

What better way to remember one of the best scenes of our Princess of Themyscira, defender of the weak, to celebrate # WonderWoman80 pic.twitter.com/sp9NsUMWlR – UNCLE ROLLO (KNIGHTSWORD🦇⚔️) (@KNIGHTSWORD_KoJ) October 21, 2021

Happy Birthday Wender Woman! Today marks 80 years of the first appearance in the comics of the great heroine, as part of ‘All-Star Comics’ # 8, and that has been interpreted in real life by Lynda Carter, Gal Gadot and more #WonderWoman # WonderWoman80 pic.twitter.com/Od3lLZWAz8 – Scenes Makes A Sequence (@SceneSequence) October 22, 2021

Happy birthday, #WonderWoman 🙅🏻‍♀️! #WonderWomanDay | # WonderWoman80 pic.twitter.com/3dHhtzRdks – Explosion Fandoms #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@ ExplosionFandm1) October 22, 2021

# WonderWoman80 Comic and figure that they released when the Amazon turned 75 years old. Waiting for their 80 year special to be released.

80 years of the best super-heroine that the world of comics gave us. pic.twitter.com/SLmpQuoOps – IL (@Sr__Luna) October 22, 2021

Today is the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of the Amazon by psychologist William Moulton Marston.

Did you know who was the creator of the polygraph? His original idea of ​​the Lasso of Truth is that it detects lies, not that it forces anything. # WonderWoman80, # WonderWomanDay !! pic.twitter.com/8p8pSBnwaL – Oscar Little Soul (@OscarFernandoLp) October 22, 2021

Own Gal gadot She also posted on her social media to celebrate the anniversary and promote the clothing line that she helped develop:

Join me to celebrate 80 years of Wonder Woman! I am so excited to announce my special Wonder Woman collection! I hope you enjoy using it as much as I did creating it.

Join me in celebrating 80 years of Wonder Woman! 💫

I’m excited to announce my exclusive Wonder Woman Collection!

Check out this link for the details: https: //t.co/LTWP7zrwoe

and I hope you enjoy wearing it as much as I did creating it! # 80YearsofWonderWoman pic.twitter.com/b26lxogkdz – Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 21, 2021

AND Lynda carter did the same:

To the extraordinary character who changed my life forever and to all the people she inspires to do good in the world… Happy anniversary.

To the extraordinary character who changed my life forever, and to all the people who she inspires to do good in this world … Happy 80th Anniversary, @DCWonderWoman! # WW80 #BelieveinWonder pic.twitter.com/pVkpAij3aK – Lynda Carter 🎃 (@RealLyndaCarter) October 21, 2021

According to ., in Italy they will also come together to celebrate Wonder woman, because in November a special exhibition called Wonder Woman: The Myth, where you can find comics, drawings, props from the series, costumes and even clothing and fashion accessories inspired by the character. For its part, DC will publish the special graphic novel Wonder Woman: 80 Years of the Amazon Warrior, which will bring together material from his history, his best battles and his associations with other heroes; as well as two new deliveries in traditional format. In the cinema we will still have Wonder woman for a while, because not long ago a third installment was confirmed that will also be directed by Patty Jenkins.

