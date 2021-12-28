For many months Spider-Man fans were divided among those who wanted to know all about Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, and those who wanted to avoid spoilers at all costs. The expectations for the third installment were truly enormous, but in the end everything turned out well, as it easily managed to conquer the public, the critics and became the biggest hit of the year. The problem is that, despite their numbers, not everyone has been able to go see the film, either because it is not yet released in their country or because the global pandemic does not allow them. Unfortunately, the internet will always be a double-edged sword, and you never know where you might come across unwanted information.

Keep reading: You don’t know that Marvel is art too: Tom Holland responds to Martin Scorsese

Those who could afford to walk away from social media also avoided spoilers about the film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, but the problem is that some public figures couldn’t help but talk about the sequel. Even Marvel and Sony ended up confirming the rumors about the story after a week in theaters, which did not delight fans who are still waiting for the premiere in their cities, or its arrival on streaming platforms.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous personalities in the world and one of the ones with the most followers on all her social networks. In that sense, anything that she comments or promotes is something the world will know about and that is why she now receives attacks from her fans for telling spoilers of Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to ComicBook.com, Kardashian posted images of the film on her Instagram account, and while they are no longer available, the damage has been done.

In countries such as Japan, Norway, the Philippines and Slovakia the film will be released the first week of January, so many have not had the opportunity to see it. In addition, in other places such as Australia, some cities remain in quarantine so the cinemas will be closed for the next few weeks. Of course, this is also where that part of the audience enters that still does not feel safe leaving home and awaits the premiere on streaming platforms, which will depend on the territory, since the distribution rights belong to Sony and the film will not reach Disney + like the rest of the UCM titles.

You may also like: Pedro Almodóvar defends superhero cinema and says that Spider-Man is a hope for the industry

Although a film of this caliber should not depend on its surprises to be a good movie or not, Spider-Man: No Way Home It definitely deserves to be seen with all the experience that the creators prepared and cared for in the last few months, and that is why the annoyance was so public.

I thought the ending of Spider-Man could be ruined for me in a lot of places on social media, but never on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram stories. Nothing says “privilege” like having a movie in your private theater and giving spoilers to those of us who are trying to keep ourselves safe and at home!

I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian ‘s insta stories. Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theater and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe! – Julia Stone (@ goalstone22) December 28, 2021

I spent a week avoiding tiktok and twitter spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home only for Kim Kardashian to give spoilers on her Instagram stories.

Spent a week avoiding spoilers on tiktok and twitter for spiderman no way home only for @KimKardashian to spoil it on ig 😭 – jaiya.eth (💄, ✨) (@jaiyagill) December 28, 2021

Why did Kim Kardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her Instagram stories like she doesn’t have millions of followers?

Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don’t got millions of followers 😭 – Angel (@notangelcast) December 28, 2021

Thanks Kim Kardashian for ruining Spider-Man: No Way Home.

thanks kim kardashian for ruining spiderman nwh 💀🖕🏻 – mcdreamy (@maraeeeeeee) December 28, 2021

I muted everything about Spider-Man on my social media to avoid spoilers because I’m going to see her tomorrow… only for Kim Kardashian to post a bunch of spoilers on her Instagram.

I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow…. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig 🥲 – △ ⃒⃘ (@GeorginaaSparks) December 28, 2021

Don’t check out Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories if you haven’t seen Spider-Man. That damn just gave a spoiler about a big reveal.

Don’t watch @KimKardashian Instagram stories if you haven’t seen Spider-Man. This bitch just spoiled a huge reveal… .I’m lightweight pissed – Priscilla (@ cillacosta12) December 28, 2021

No, I’m literally obsessed with Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home on her Instagram stories from the comfort of her private theater.

No I’m literally obsessed with Kim Kardashian spoiling Spiderman No Way Home on her IG story from the comfort of her home theater – Bizzy Emerson (@bizzyems) December 28, 2021

Kim kardashian He deleted the posts, which usually disappear on their own after 24 hours, so it is clear that he heard the complaints from his fans, but did not comment on it. The problem with movies of this type is that it is difficult to know when you can speak freely about spoilers. Tom hollandFor example, he recently revealed that he was really relieved to be able to talk about the film honestly now that the big secrets were out.

Do not leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home reused scenes from previous Spider-Man tapes

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');