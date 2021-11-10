The official account of HBO Max Spain announced the launch of Anne Boleyn this November 9, miniseries produced by Channel 5 in England that is giving a lot to talk about in the last hours. Although in previous months Jodie Turner-Smith, an Afro-descendant British actress, had already been announced as the main star, social networks reignite the controversy by criticizing the choice of its star. Despite the above, a good part of users defend Smith and its interpretation.

Anne Boleyn He is one of the best known figures in the history of England, as well as one of the most studied and reviewed by scholars. Served as queen consort of the monarch Henry VIII, belonging to the Tudor dynasty, from 1533 to 1536, when she was accused of adultery and incest and finally executed. By not giving male children to the king, Enrique looked for every possible way to get rid of Ana And he achieve it. Over time she became an English martyr and promoted numerous literary and cinematographic works that have captivated audiences.

According to historical records, Anne Boleyn was a woman who was born into a respectable aristocratic family of the era Tudor and that he rose in the social hierarchy thanks to his stay at the French and English court. She was a companion of Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of Henry VIII, and finally caught the king’s attention, managing to conceive a daughter who would later become Elizabeth I, the last monarch of the dynasty Tudor, ruling until his death for 44 years.

Anne Boleyn, HBO Max series created by Eve Hedderwick Turner and which only has three episodes, arrived on November 9 on the Spanish platform to revive the controversy surrounding its actress. Here’s the synopsis:

The last months of Boleyn’s life, her struggle with the patriarchal society of Tudor England, her desire to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth, and the brutal reality of her inability to provide Henry with a male heir.

Negative comments against Anne Boleyn They are due to the selection of an Afro-descendant actress as the protagonist, when in the 16th century it was practically impossible to find people of color in the English court. The detractors attack his null commitment to historical rigor, however, the defenders also raise their voices, who see in Turner-Smith a bastion of diversity, as well as an opportunity for viewers of color to be represented.

Faye ward, one of the show’s executive producers, told The New York Times in June, “We wanted to find someone who could really play it but also wow the audience,” and boy did they create an impact. For its part, Turner-Smith She is very aware of what her appearance can generate in the public, so she said for the same medium: “As a black woman, I can understand that they point. I have a vivid experience of what limitation and marginalization feels like. I found it interesting to bring the freshness of a black body by telling that story. “

For the moment, Anne Boleyn not available on HBO Max Latin America. We hope that in the future the company will decide to add it to the catalog. Here we present a series of tweets that defend the choice of Jodie Turner-Smith as the protagonist of Ana Bolena.

I see that the racist is again kicking for Jodie Turner-Smith’s Ana Boleyn (which by the way, marks a TREMENDOUS interpretation). And well, judging by the only portrait of Ana made in life that is preserved, nailed to the Natalies yes it was, eh? pic.twitter.com/4YUyf8So35 – Wurtzel (@ Wurtz3l) November 9, 2021

I am fascinated by people outraged by the new Anne Boleyn series when years ago they sold this man to us as Henry VIII and nothing happened. Hey, SAME. pic.twitter.com/Fh0IgapPXz – María Prieto Berzal (@pilindrajos) November 9, 2021

Anne Boleyn was not so pretty. pic.twitter.com/valwoCauq8 – Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) November 9, 2021

The series is not intended to be a historical or biopic but more of a drama focused on the last days of the queen. But this type of inclusion (which many call forced) is a new trend in series and movies that, although it gives visibility, also speaks of a new form of show – Manumanito (@manumanito) November 9, 2021

Watching the reactions by cast of the series of Ana Bolena by HboMax and I only think that if they were like that with all the times that racialized historical characters have been played by whites, something else would be serious.

Now accept it, you are not critical, you are a racist ball and now – 🎄💫🎂my dad is the inventor of toaster strudels (@JimenaMarroquin) November 9, 2021

The same people who believe that Jesus Christ was white and have images and figures of white Jesus Christ in their home are very indignant because a black actress plays Ana Bolena. – FUMATRÓN 🏴‍☠️ (@Fumatron_U) November 9, 2021

People tearing their clothes because Ana Bolena is not played by a white Anglo-Saxon actress. They will die when they find out how roles have worked in the theater for 500 years. Who do you think played Ophelia, Othello, Juliet or Cleopatra? https://t.co/PKBxiTI6ah – Juan Felipe Arosemena Schnitter (@JFArosemena) November 9, 2021

