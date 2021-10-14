NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Manager Mike Shildt # 8 of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 14, 2021 in New York City. The Cardinals defeated the Mets 7-6 in eleven innings. (Photo by Jim McIsaac / .)

Cardinals president gives explanation for shocking decision to fire Mike Shildt by Josh Hill

After a 90-win season that included a 17-game winning streak and a postseason trip, Mike Shildt is out as the St. Louis Cardinals manager.

Just like that, the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a new skipper. On Thursday, breaking news has arrived with the club informing Mike Schildt that he won’t be back as the team’s manager come the 2022 campaign.

Who saw this coming? While St. Louis disappointed in not winning the NL Central and they fell to the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Game, they did win 17 straight to help get themselves in the postseason. Despite that, it wasn’t enough to save Shildt’s job.

Mike Shildt is out as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 14, 2021

Fans can’t believe Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been fired

As you might have been able to guess, folks are losing their minds right now. While plenty of people were unhappy with Shildt’s decision making throughout the year, the expectation was that he did enough to keep his job safe. However, the opposite has proven to be the case.

Wow, 17 wins in a row, make it to the playoffs, maybe Manager of the Year. And he’s out. – Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) October 14, 2021

que?? why ????? this is wild. makes 0 sense? – Nats Resurgence Bandwagon (@ 0Simalex2) October 14, 2021

The win 17 straight, win the second wild card and barely lose to a 100+ win Dodgers team and he’s out? Wow. That’s crazy to me. – Jason Kline (@ jaskline2007) October 14, 2021

Is it possible that Shildt was adamant on wanting more say in roster construction and the FO didn’t want that? Or maybe it’s the other way around and he didn’t want the FO directing some of his decisions? – Aaron Wilder (@AaronWilder_) October 14, 2021

Yadi player-coach until end of next year when he retires and he’s manager, please make it happen – PhillyLoaded (@broad_bobby) October 14, 2021

Philosophical difference is a crazy way of saying “Don’t play Reyes in the postseason” – Jacoby (@JacobyFC) October 14, 2021

And this is what happens when front offices want to Control the narrative. You got good guys like Schildt out of a job. If he isn’t managing somewhere in 2022, I’ll be stunned – Mets In A Minute 2.0 (@MetsMinute) October 14, 2021

Folks in St. Louis are now turning their focus as well to who the next manager could be. From the second Jeff Passan delivered the news, the Cardinals supporters began mentioning the one and only Tony La Russa. Could the Hall-of-Famer make his way back to St. Louis and lead the team he helped win a World Series?

La Russa just wrapped up his first campaign with the Chicago White Sox, losing to the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. The expectation is that La Russa will return to Guaranteed Rate Field in 2022, unless the players decide they won’t want him back in town.

We’ll have to wait and see if something magical happens and Cards fans get their wish with La Russa. As for Shildt, he’ll be ready to see if a different organization comes calling.