It’s been a long time since the Riverdale series – 100% stopped making sense. In recent years we have seen how the small town has to deal with drugs with childish candy names, killer genes, cults, Hiram Lodge, sex videos, stalkers, inbred families posing as aliens, and now witchcraft. Since Netflix premiered The Hidden World of Sabrina – 75%, many fans of both series expected a crossover, since the characters come from the same line of comics, and although its cancellation seemed to be an obstacle to this in the end it turned out not to be a problem.

Riverdalestarring KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, had a pretty promising first season. On the one hand, it took the elements that most like from the series for adolescents, and on the other, it added a more mature and dark vision of the famous characters. Following the line of series like Twin Peaks – 100% or The Killing – 100%, the opening story dealt with the mysterious murder of a young man and how the darkest secrets of the small town are discovered. Unfortunately from the second season things quickly got out of hand. Despite delivering increasingly absurd storylines, fans are engaged and it is one of the most popular titles around today.

For its part, Sabrina’s Hidden World he went one step further by introducing the subject of the supernatural. The interesting thing about this series was that horror fans could find details and references to films, legends and literature of the genre, from George A. Romero to HP Lovecraft. In addition, Kiernan Shipka, did a great job showing the defects and virtues of the protagonist, although many ended up hating her. The program remained stable in its development, but it is true that there were moments of great contradiction or that they were poorly written and damaged the proposed guidelines for its mythology.

Riverdale She has been subtly touching on the theme of the supernatural for at least two seasons with the stories focused on Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and the end of the most recent one crossed the line for good. In the last episodes, the flamboyant character discovered that one of his ancestors was a witch who was burned alive, and that while dying he cast a curse on the people of Riverdale to plunge them into eternal suffering. When the rest of the town refused to acknowledge what they did in the past, Cheryl casts the curse again and witchcraft officially became part of the series.

Some days ago, Kiernan shipka uploaded to their networks a photo from the set of Riverdale, confirming his participation, and a recent advance already let us see his arrival in the series and his closeness with Cheryl. Fans are really excited to see a little more of Sabrina, although at this time it is not known if she will be part of the main cast or if she will only appear in a few episodes. Either way, the public is prepared:

If Sabrina goes out in riverdale I formally ask that they renew their series. If she lives in riverdale in Greendale too – Sole (@soledadlayla) October 20, 2021

Sabrina Spellman and Cheryl Blossom at the same time pic.twitter.com/ZKVvpYuqed – ektor (@H_AlcocerMey) October 20, 2021

When I saw that Sabrina appears in the trailer for riverdale season 6 😍😭 I cried so much when she left #Riverdale #SabrinaSpellman pic.twitter.com/OrkkmuJUah – 👻Spooky🐈‍⬛Mikaelson🎃 (@ Victini07) October 20, 2021

Some gave up with Riverdale long time ago, but they are willing to return to see Sabrina:

I DO NOT WANT TO RETURN THIS PORONGA BUT SABRINA GOD I MISS YOU https://t.co/n0XyZcKm4s – vitiello macaroni (@AreUScaredAngel) October 20, 2021

The same riverdale return just because Sabrina appears? I say yes The last season I saw was horribly bad and I didn’t like it, but that’s why I appreciate this lady … https://t.co/m8ONcIGqaO – powerisos (@ powerisos13) October 20, 2021

I feel obliged to see riverdale for Sabrina – Aridibi (@aririms) October 20, 2021

Now Sabrina goes out in Riverdale and I stayed in season 3, fuck my life – Lopeta🚀 (@LopetaRap) October 20, 2021

I’m going to see riverdale and the hidden world of sabrina again, cheryl and sabrina are going to come out together, I cry pic.twitter.com/dXC5UGfOEO – • 𝔹 • (@ brisacrz19) October 20, 2021

I have no idea what has happened since the end of season 3 but I don’t care, I just want to see sabrina pic.twitter.com/E4ilezqQc1 – spooky claudia🦇 (@fairyclauds) October 20, 2021

Sabrina dies at the end of Sabrina’s Hidden World so it is not known at what point in history its appearance will take place in Riverdale. It is clear that to renew the series in Netflix A way would have been found to bring her back, but the plan fell apart due to the global pandemic and shutdowns at Hollywood productions. The new season of Riverdale It will be released in November and we will then see if the fans consider that justice is done to Sabrina or not.

