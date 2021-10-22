Carrie Fisher went down in history thanks to her role as Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%. From her first appearance in the George Lucas film, it was clear that the actress marked the princess with something of her personality and strength, and ended up giving us one of the most important female characters of the genre. Fisher teamed up with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford to return to the new trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega. Many of the fans were excited when it was revealed that the character of Leia would gain more importance within the saga.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%, the most controversial installment of all, we saw a new facet of the character where it was not only clear that he also had The Force, but he had a better handling of it than expected. Although the company assured that there were still many plans for other projects where the actress could participate, Fisher’s death in December 2016 stopped those ideas. His loss was really great, especially since it went beyond the connoisseurs of the saga.

Carrie Fisher he acted in more than 80 projects and wrote as many. His life was difficult and, in many ways, too public. Her addiction to drugs, and her process of being diagnosed with bipolar disorder were well known because she was not afraid to speak about it. On more than one occasion, he appeared before the public and with total honesty revealed details about his past, his lowest moments and the complicated, but strong, relationship with his mother, also actress Debbie Reynolds. Also, long before having the feminist movements that revealed the mistreatment in Hollywood, the interpreter already commented on these unpleasant secrets and always remained a very strong female voice.

Carrie Fisher She passed away on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60, and since then she is remembered by her followers and colleagues every year. On October 21, 2021, the actress would have turned 65 and is the perfect excuse for the world to remember her:

Today we remember our princess, the inspiring Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 65th birthday.

Today we’re remembering our princess, the inspiring Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 65th birthday. pic.twitter.com/FwNrNllISL – Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) October 21, 2021

In 1987, Fisher published an autobiographical book called Postcards which was later brought to the big screen by Mike Nichols starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.

Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, spoke recently to New Day Podcast and explained that the grieving process, losing his mother and grandmother almost at the same time, has not been easy, especially because many of his comments are taken out of context by some media. The actress also revealed:

Everything I say turns into a headline that I didn’t mean. There’s one where I said something, and it was like three months after she died. He didn’t know what the hell he was talking about or who the hell he was or what was going on. And I said something like, “Well now that they’re gone, I can just be Billie.”

Lourd referred to this comment being taken by some as if she was glad her mother passed away, because she did not want to have a career under her shadow. The truth is that, in general, Fisher fans have been quite kind to Billie lourd and they know that the duel can last a long time, so they prefer to always highlight the good of Fisher:

“Don’t let what you think they think stop you and question everything you are.” Thank you for being an inspiration to me and to so many women since 1977. I love and miss you always. Happy Birthday.

“Do not let what you think they think of you make you stop and question everything you are.” – carrie fisher thank you for being such an inspiration to me and so many women since 1977. i love and miss you always. happy birthday, space momby. ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/NJ4JIRKIV7 – mandy ♡ ‘s ana (@leiasflyboy) October 21, 2021

“I rarely hate, but when I love, I love for miles and miles. A love so great that it should be outside the law. ” Happy birthday, the sublime Carrie Fisher, we miss you so much.

“I don’t hate hardly ever, and when I love, I love for miles and miles. A love so big it should be outlawed … “ Happy birthday, the sublime Carrie Fisher, sorely missed … Photo: Harry Benson, 1978 pic.twitter.com/v4at5FMRxR – Megan Abbott (@meganeabbott) October 21, 2021

Happy birthday, Carrie Fisher. Always an inspiration, on and off the screen.

Happy Birthday, Carrie Fisher. Forever an inspiration, onscreen and off. 💜 # CarrieonForever #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/7u38SZrNpi – Karen Hallion (@Khallion) October 21, 2021

Carrie Fisher, there is no one like you.

carrie fisher, there’s no one like you💜 pic.twitter.com/guKBIhYWj8 – zed (@vadersanakin) October 21, 2021

Happy birthday to the princess and to our space mother, Carrie Fisher. You will always be in our hearts.

Happy Birthday to the princess and our space mom, Carrie Fisher 💛 you’ll always be in our hearts pic.twitter.com/rcCpdKnB3r – Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) October 21, 2021

The tribute to Carrie Fisher remains one of the most beautiful things. We love you forever, Carrie.

carrie fisher’s tribute is still one of the most beautiful things. love you forever carrie pic.twitter.com/JRnxQJeHxm – Peanut (@REYSKYGOAT) October 21, 2021

Happy 65th birthday Carrie Fisher. I wish you were still with us, princess. We miss you every day.

Happy 65th Birthday Carrie Fisher. Wish you were still with us princess, we miss you everyday💙 pic.twitter.com/6OtHdCWGeJ – anish | ⊃∪∩⪽ DAY (@sithshailar) October 21, 2021

LucasFilm wants to honor the legacy of Fisher and Princess Leia, so there has been a lot of talk about developing a prequel series where we see more of her. Technology is at a very good point to be able to use the actress’s face if given permission, as well as to find a promising young woman who can do the character justice. But even if we never see anything more of Leia, her figure has already gone down in history and Carrie Fisher she was the only one who could have done it.

