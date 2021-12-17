More than two years have passed since Avengers: Endgame – 95% hit theaters and broke almost all existing box office records, and no movie in this time could so rapture the masses as Spider-Man: No Road Home has – 92%. The film, just released, provokes shouts, applause and tears in movie theaters, and on social networks fans are commenting on which experience was better, if that of Avengers: Endgame wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Avengers: Endgame We had several exciting scenes, but one of the best known and most spread on social networks was the fight between Captain America and Thanos, because the Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer, is used by the superhero. It was also extremely exciting to see thousands of characters face off against Thanos’ army and ultimately win with the sacrifice of Iron Man.

However exciting it was to see all those superheroes together, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back actors beloved by fans of the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man sagas. Fans of the Spider-Man universe consider the thrill of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame It’s not comparable to the new Spider-Man installment, and these reactions prove it:

the new spiderman made endgame look like a Korean drama 1000/10 #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/VZK6fOMxCZ – venus (@prixieweezy) December 16, 2021

It is that endgame falls short next to this wonder! #SpiderManNowayhome pic.twitter.com/N9e1px9bif – José Andrés Toloza C. (@TolozaCJ) December 16, 2021

If it took me almost 3 years to get over Endgame, it’s going to take me like 10 years to get over Spiderman NWH.

. # SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/jqPmxp8wy0 – 𝙎𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙧²⁸🕸 (@killmymindhoney) December 17, 2021

Between Infinity War, Endgame, and now No Way Home, Marvel has mastered the ‘event movie’ to a science that no one else can replicate. These are not my favorite movies, but no other team can work with the crowd like them.

Between Infinity War, Endgame and now No Way Home, Marvel have mastered the ‘event film’ down to a science that no one else can replicate. These aren’t my favorite films ever, but no other team can work the crowd like they do. pic.twitter.com/j1FLZYYdls – Jonathan Burdett (@ jburd22) December 17, 2021

No Way Home with a packed crowd on opening night was great. Applause and cheers for every multiversal character that was featured, even the five villains who met in the trailers. Gasp for surprises. They 100% recapture the Endgame vibe, but for the Spidey movies.

No Way Home with a packed crowd on opening night was great. Applause and cheers for every multiversal character who showed up – even the five villains that were known from the trailers. Gasps for the surprises They 100% recapture the Endgame vibe but for Spidey films # NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/qgRGACGRr8 – Levi Hunt (@LeviHuntMT) December 17, 2021

1. No Way Home 2. Endgame

The rest

1. No Way Home

2. Endgame

The rest – Max Jones (@ maxjones_2) December 17, 2021

Disney after Endgame and Spider Man No Way Home.

Disney after Endgame and Spider Man No Way Home pic.twitter.com/mOmcm4Ctxp – Blake Garman (@ FrostedBlakes34) December 17, 2021

The way I absolutely live for this when it comes to Marvel movies. No Way Home is one of the three best movie experiences, after Infinity War and Endgame.

the way i absolutely live for this when it comes to marvel movies. no way home is a top three cinema experience, after infinity war and endgame‼ ️ https://t.co/WqoUAWuQwL – Y. (@ yazzy2102) December 17, 2021

It’s kind of crazy how Spider-Man: No Way Home beat Avengers: Endgame.

It’s kinda crazy how Spider-Man: No Way Home out-endgamed Avengers: Endgame. pic.twitter.com/Rf8vDsJfQh – Grant Porkwallet #LicoricePizzaSweep (@ grantpaulsen20) December 16, 2021

Sin Camino a Casa is perfect. Perfect in every way. I never thought I’d experience something like Endgame again until this masterpiece. Absolutely crazy.

no way home is just perfect. perfect in every way. never did I think I would get to experience anything like endgame again until this masterpiece. absolutely insane. #nowayhome – Char🌸 (@_charlbx) December 16, 2021

On the subject, actor Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Chaos: The Beginning – 20%, The Impossible – 81%) also had some comments in an interview with CinePOP (via Comic Book). Despite the fact that he has been part of Avengers: Endgame Y Spider-Man: No Way Home, considers that the latter is something bigger because it brings villains from two different universes: Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%); Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%); Electro, played by Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%); Sand-Man, played by Thomas Haden Church (Between Cups – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%); and Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans. These were Holland’s words:

I think the movie is bigger than Endgame, because of the cinematic history it has. Engame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and being a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work leading up to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. They are three different universes. No one could have ever dreamed that Sony, Marvel, and Marvel could bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Lizard, Sand-Man, they’re all back and they’re in a movie and it’s amazing. It is mind-boggling.

