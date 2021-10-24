In light of all the news about the upcoming Spider-Man movie, Sony fueled the fire of speculation recently when it was revealed that the studio added two Marvel movies to its schedule of future releases. In the same announcement, the company confirmed several changes in the release dates of other of its titles not related to superhero cinema and confirmed that in 2023 two mysterious films will arrive whose titles have not been revealed; they have only been announced as part of the Sony / Marvel universe.

Do not miss it: Edgar Wright wants to direct the new James Bond movie

Of course, the only thing that anyone who has followed the news lately and Marvel movies will know that this can only mean that they are productions related to some arachnid character, but what is not known is who it will be specifically since Sony Pictures already has introduced many characters including Spider-Man and Venom, plus the media has revealed that others will hit the big screen at some point. The possibilities are endless, and speculation has not been slow to spread since this information was revealed.

We know that at the moment everyone’s attention is focused on Spider-Man: No Road Home, the new film of this alliance between Sony and Marvel Studios thanks to which Tom Holland’s Spider-Man can cross the path of superheroes such as Captain Marvel and Black Panther, which is also the third film in a trilogy starring the actor since his presence led the youthful Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, a title that clearly refers to the introduction of the arachnid to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the release of its first trailer, what we all knew was finally confirmed: the multiverse is imminent and villains from previous Spider-Man movies will appear on screen, again played by the same actors of yesteryear. The expectations are enormous, and the weight carried by those responsible must be too, because everyone hopes that the actors who played the title heroes in the other adaptations will also be there. But Sony’s plans appear to be even more ambitious than a Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield crossover after all.

We recommend you: Ryan Gosling will be Ken in the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

There are new rumors about a fourth Spider-Man movie and it is being said that one of the announced dates for 2023 is destined for the continuation of Spider-Man 3 – 63%. For a few weeks it has been mentioned that Spider-man 4 would be in development, and while it sounds too good to be true, Sony setting aside new dates for movies that will connect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just a hint that this is something real and even as big as the movie. which is about to be released.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4 https://t.co/Dm2psMIHUq – andrew garfield’s wifey (@saraa_mae) October 22, 2021

One of them is definitely Spider-Man 4

One of them is definitely Spider-Man 4 https://t.co/Me9jdmMa2g – Protocol 36 (@ protocol_36) October 22, 2021

Fan speculation is in line with what insider Daniel Richtman said a few weeks ago about the studio working on Spider-man 4, which will continue with what was seen in Spider man 3. However, the same insider has pointed out that there will also be a sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52% with Andrew Garfield. The dates in question are June 23, 2023 and October 6, 2023. If we compare them with the previous releases of Spider-Man and Venom, we will find that it matches what both studios have been doing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released in December after several delays due to the pandemic, and the last month of the year is not so far-fetched for a film of this magnitude, but it makes sense that Marvel Studios will try to occupy the summer in the following years. Both Sony and Marvel have more projects up their sleeves in relation to superheroes, and on the side of Spider-Man there will be much more to see, such as the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% and Olivia Wilde’s Spider-Woman movie whose title has not been confirmed.

Continue reading: Family comes first: Paul Walker’s daughter married and was handed over by Vin Diesel at the ceremony