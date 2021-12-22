The famous villain from The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, Bane, played by Tom Hardy, became a trend on Twitter after fans debated which of the following antagonists has the best lines or lines on their respective tapes: Thanos, the Green Goblin, and Bane. It is a somewhat unusual question, however it has respectable foundations, since a character does not depend only on his image, but his words and actions are what give him shape. If we think about it, deep down it was all a discussion about who is the favorite villain of many and Bane was the one who took the victory.

It was on a @rudesoffice Twitter post that it all started. It is true that if we talk about tastes, there are no wrong answers or options, however, the fans of this Batman film did not take long to appear to defend their beloved character. In the comments to the post they shared the best characteristics of this, from the scene in which the stadium explodes, as well as his confrontation with Batman at the beginning, and in all they highlight how threatening and eloquent the particular villain is.

Although the famous villains played by Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) and Josh Brolin (Thanos) also received support from their fans, it was undoubtedly Bane who was rated as the best if he used his mind and words. We are talking. Some Highlights of the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% were cited and of course some bigger MCU fans had to claim that Thanos is worthy of consideration as well. Interestingly, fans came to the conclusion that both the Mad Titan and Bane have a sociopathic philosophical side to them. We leave you some of the most prominent arguments below:

Who has the best phrases?

Who was getting the hardest bars off? pic.twitter.com/CnRp5U9a92 – ./04AB3890 (@rudesoffice) December 19, 2021

Thanos or Bane for me, but let me tell you something, Batman turned off the lights against Bane and Bane hit them so hard the damn lights came back on.

thanos or bane for me but one thing i tell you batman turned off the lights against bane and bane hit em so hard the damn lights flashed back on https://t.co/4HzouBhdye – Amani🌟 (@amaniwyd) December 21, 2021

1. Ebony Maw should be in on this. 2. Thanos was kept pretty monotonous in his voice and the way you say things is important when you say a phrase. 3. Bane delicately placed his hand on a grown man’s shoulder before snapping his neck and saying ‘do you feel in charge?’

1. ebony maw should be in this. 2. thanos stayed fairly monotone in his voice and delivery matters when you dropping bars. 3. Bane delicately placed his hand on a grown man’s shoulder before he snapped his neck and said “do you feel in charge?” https://t.co/n4EpufxNIk – Peach 🍑🎄 (@mspeacherino) December 21, 2021

Bane broke Batman’s back and narrated it as if it were a nature documentary.

Bane broke Batman’s back and narrated it like it was a nature documentary https://t.co/exK8AtGqgW – Rafa Claus 🎅🏽 (@ RafaFerdinand1) December 21, 2021

Thanos was menacing, Bane said everything with style. But I really believed all the words that this man, Willem Dafoe, said about God.

Thanos was menacing,

Bane said everything with swag,

But I truly believed EVERY WORD this man Willem Dafoe said on God https://t.co/sqTQ6aGxmC – Nicolas Burke (@ Nick_Burke96) December 20, 2021

Bane said: ‘Peace has cost you your own strength. Victory has defeated you ‘then struck Batman with his own fist.

Bane said “Peace has cost you your own strength. Victory has defeated you ”and punched Batman with his own fist https://t.co/ZT5NZKJrgl – EK (@edsoulchild) December 20, 2021

It’s always going to be Bane. Lmao told Batman that it wasn’t like that and then broke his spine like a crab leg.

Its always gonna be Bane lmao he told Batman he wasnt like that fr then snapped his spine like a crab leg https://t.co/p9x2h9oQye – 💰 OG Chuck 💰 (@Always_Focused_) December 20, 2021

Bane had Batman in a blender from start to finish.

Bane had batman in a blender from start to finish https://t.co/Na8i4ACWhw pic.twitter.com/pz3eeP51fQ – Hasani (@ not21cabbages) December 21, 2021

