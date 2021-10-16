Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% has become a phenomenon that goes far beyond being just a superhero movie, since it has generated important movements among Zack Snyder fans that even managed to get a company as powerful as Warner Bros. to listen to them and give them what they were demanding for four years. Procrastination has been somewhat favorable for the company, as it is becoming a trend and generating more views in productions directed by the same filmmaker.

The current relationship between Snyder and Warner is still not entirely clear; Although the executives assured that there would no longer be any more films by the director and that his famous SnyderVerse would no longer have continuity, the Snyder surname continues to be an important part for other productions, not forgetting that it is difficult to completely forget everything. raised from Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% up The Justice League.

He may no longer be sitting in the director’s chair, but what he brought to Wonder Woman, Aquaman or Flash, who still have a lot to reckon with in their upcoming solo films, cannot be ignored. Also, in the last few months things have happened that make fans think that there is still hope. After Ben Affleck had to leave the production of The Batman, where in addition to being the protagonist he would be a director, and who had supposedly already said goodbye to the character, he finally returned.

It is a fact that in The Flash, by Andy Muschietti, we will see him again in Bruce Wayne’s shoes and not only that, because he will also meet Michael Keaton, one of the actors who has used the popular mask of the Dark Knight . In addition, recently the directors of Batgirl assured that the Bat Man will be part of their history, and although they have not confirmed who it will be, they have already given some indications that it could be the same Affleck.

When the SnyderCut was finally released, the audience’s response was such that the movement to recover the universe raised by the director resurfaced, which also left many things pending and this was demonstrated by announcing the plans he had for two other installments of Justice League – 41%. And after several months, when the movement was just beginning to cool down, the DC FanDome 2021 arrives, where the company shows previews of its next productions, whether film, television or print.

This became the right place and time to revive the already famous #RestoreTheSnyderverse, becoming a trend in social networks worldwide. It is worth mentioning that advances such as that of Black Adam have raised expectations, as we remember that Dwayne Johnson was willing to fight to recover the SnyderVerse so that his character would be part of it, although there are still not enough signs that Henry Cavill will use the SnyderVerse again. Superman costume, which is specifically who The Rock wanted.

Below, you can see the conversation that has been generated on Twitter. Could it be that they will do it again? Everything is possible.

Let’s make it happen #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Tell me you don’t want to see this scene in Justice League 2. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

We want a more epic and mature storytelling. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Even Zack’s hotel wants [el] #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

When you see the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag today, remember this is what it means.

I want to know what happens next! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

I don’t have time to be here today sadly, but #RestoreTheSnyderVerse ZSJL was a hit and was appreciated and consumed globally. Here you can earn money. Let Zack Snyder finish his JL arc.

I doubt Zack will return to DC anytime soon. It seems impossible to know what WB’s attitude towards Zack is right now, but ZSJL was a global phenomenon for a reason. The narrative that there’s not enough hunger for your version of DC must die now. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Whoa !!! AN EXCLUSIVE GREEN LANTERN from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

This. It is. Snyderverse. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

