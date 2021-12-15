When it was announced in 2020 that Mads Mikkelsen would replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the third installment of Fantastic Animals, many were disappointed by the departure of Depp, who had been in the first two films, but also many celebrated that an actor as recognized and talented as Mikkelsen was chosen to give life to the villain of the saga. Now, shortly after the release of the official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, it seems that Johnny’s most passionate fans revealed his worst side, and due to cyberbullying Mikkelsen chose to shut down his Instagram account.

In 2018, amid the upheaval over the #MeToo movement, some fans protested because Johnny depp was part of the franchise of Harry Potter, for accusations of being a “wife beater.” However, when the actor published audios where he revealed that the accusations of his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were questionable, Depp received a lot of support, and in November 2020, when it was known that he had lost his trial against The Sun, he was fired. from Fantastic Beasts 3, which caused great indignation among his followers.

According to IGN, since Mikkelsen was announced as Depp’s replacement, fans of the latter attacked him on social networks, and although it has not been confirmed that it is due to cyberbullying that he closed his account, the fact shutting it down shortly after the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore suggests yes. What we know for a fact is that since the trailer’s release, social media has been full of complaints about Johnny’s firing.

Mikkelsen has not commented on the matter, but a few months ago in an interview with The Sunny Times he spoke about the actor in very respectful terms:

… Obviously they were going to make the movie and obviously he was no longer involved in it. But I didn’t have a candle at that funeral. And I don’t know what happened in his private life and I have no idea if it was fair that he lost his job, but I just knew that the show had to go on and I would have liked to talk to him if I had the opportunity, but I don’t know him in that sense. But they talked to me and they were obviously in a rush and I loved the script and said yes. And I know it was controversial for a lot of people, but that’s the way things play out from time to time.

In addition to the unfortunate situation with Johnny depp, the franchise of Harry Potter is involved in controversy over the transphobic positions of JK Rowling, author of the saga, who not only settled for posting tweets to make her opinions public, but also wrote an essay loaded with prejudices and pretending to be someone who defends “the truth.” Many actors in the franchise said it was wrong, and only a few defended it.

Due to the criticism she received, apparently the writer decided to remain firmer than ever and has not stopped expressing controversial opinions on her social networks. As Rowling had garnered many fans from the LGBTQ community, many of these felt betrayed by her transphobia, and it is very likely that for that very reason she was not invited to the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special on HBO Max.

Despite the love that fans have for the saga, the truth is that the writer was never the progressive ahead of her time that many thought; Whoever declared Dumbledore gay after the last book was released still seems like mere queerbaiting that is becoming less and less satisfactory as LGBTQ representation.

