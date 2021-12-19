A few days ago the first trailer for ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ was released, the third installment of the ‘Harry Potter’ universe prequels focused on the rise of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his future confrontation with Albus Dumbledore. In the first two films we saw Johnny Depp in the role of the villain, but Warner Bros. asked him to leave the franchise as a result of all the controversy that surrounded him for his legal fights with his ex, Amber Heard, and the sentence of a British court that found sufficient evidence to determine that The Sun was not committing defamation by calling him “abuser” in a headline. Mads Mikkelsen replaces him in the role of Grindelwald and was seen in that first advance already characterized as the supremacist magician.

Since the trailer came out, the intense debate on the subject in networks has been rekindled, again turning to the march of Johnny Depp and who is the better actor of the two Grindelwalds without having given Mads Mikkelsen time to show how he has dealt with the role in the David Yates film. As is often the case with fan “debates” on the Internet, it has been anything but constructive and many alleged fans of the saga began to address the actor directly through their social networks. Two days after the trailer was released, Mads Mikkelsen has deactivated her Instagram account. The last thing he had shared was precisely the trailer for the film.

Mikkelsen has not offered any statement about his departure from Instagram on his other networks such as Twitter, which has not been updated since December 2020, or Facebook, whose latest publications are the trailer for ‘Fantastic Animals’ and a fan poster with him characterized as Grindelwald. But this reaction on the part of the actor does not seem by chance after the toxic reactions of many fans to the launch of the trailer.

Newt’s most dangerous mission

‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ opens in Spanish cinemas on April 8, 2022 with Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law once again leading the cast as Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore. The Hogwarts professor will entrust the magizoologist and his allies, among which are his brother (Callum Turner) and his muggle friend (Dan Fogler), a dangerous mission in which they will have to face each other with the increasingly numerous allies of Grindelwald. JK Rowling returns as the film’s screenwriter, this time helped by Steve Kloves, a regular in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, to straighten out the story of the prequels.