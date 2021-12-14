When the unexpected twist at the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73% introduced us to Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, the audience felt somewhat divided because Colin Farrell had already won them over for the role. However, the actor quickly put himself in the shoes of the character and contributed, as he always does, many of the elements to represent him, thus becoming one of the fan favorites by the time Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released – 48%. Unfortunately, Depp had to leave the franchise and while Warner Bros. hoped that by now the public would have forgotten the matter, the recent trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets he just rekindled the fire.

Mads Mikkelsen is one of the best actors in the world although his presence took a while to reach Hollywood, and he did so thanks to his position as a villain in 007: Casino Royale – 95% and Hannibal. When it was confirmed that he would replace Depp in the saga started by JK Rowling, fans were not sure what to think. Mikkelsen himself regretted the departure of the actor and that he could not approach him to talk about the role and the best way to make the transition. In the same way, almost by being a witness to the matter, he has spoken many times about the happy culture of cancellation and the dangerous extreme that can be reached.

Although officially the private life of Johnny depp It had nothing to do with his dismissal / departure, people know very well the context in which it happened. Within Warner Bros. a battle began that they were not going to win in any way. In the end, the actor left and Amber Heard stayed for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, unleashing the anger of thousands. Since then there have been several mobilizations among fans and now there is talk of a boycott against the film that is expected to be released in the first half of 2022.

The first official trailer and Mikkelsen’s first appearance as the famous villain sparked a wave of attacks on social media, where the public is still trying to shift attention to Amber heard So she can get fired and Depp can go back to work:

Warner Bros. is learning a valuable lesson today, and will continue to do so for months to come, as they lose profits from Dumbledore’s Secrets. We will not support studies that fire victims / survivors (Johnny Depp), that hire abusers (Amber Heard). “His arrogance is the key to our victory.”

Warner Brothers is learning a powerful lesson today, and will in the coming months, as they lose profits on #SecretsOfDumbledore. We won’t support studios that fire victims / survivors (Johnny Depp), that employ abusers (Amber Heard.) “Their arrogance is a key to our victory.” pic.twitter.com/NugDXoJQwX – The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids (@ roaringrapids22) December 13, 2021

IN MY OPINION she MADE up false accusations to be famous instead of just being Johnny Depp’s wife. She was jealous, even that her family and friends loved Johnny, making her feel less important. So he fell victim to the attention.

#amberheard. IN MY OPINION she Created false allegations to be famous rather than just Johnny Depp’s wife. She was jealous even of her family & friends’ loving Johnny-making her feel less important. So she made herself a victim for attention. Imo https://t.co/YE5Or7jySg – TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) December 11, 2021

In addition to reminding the world of the legal dispute between Amber heard Y Johnny depp, fans also remembered the actor’s commitment to the role and how much fans had already gotten used to seeing him again. In a way, this trend in networks served to speak well of Depp’s work and person:

Sorry, but Johnny Depp is my Grindelwald.

i’m sorry, but johnny depp is my grindelwald # SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/hWZDKHVyov – YNNA ⎊ ceo of pirati dei caraibi (@ynnadepp) December 10, 2021

The trailer for THAT tape came out and people are talking more about Johnny Depp than the movie… It really is Johnny Depp’s world and we are just living in it.

the trailer for THAT movie came out and the people are talking more about Johnny Depp than the movie itself… it’s really johnny depp’s world and we are just living in it pic.twitter.com/cjCLic9BN5 – xime (@deppsdelicate) December 13, 2021

I respect Mads Mikkelsen, but Grindelwald is Johnny Depp. The saddest thing of all is the reason they took it out. pic.twitter.com/IzPfidvR6S – Frikisite (@Frikisite) December 13, 2021

On the one hand, there is Johnny Depp adding a thousand details to the character both aesthetically and in ways of expressing himself by creating something unique. On the other is Mads Mikkelsen playing Mads Mikkelsen. I love that actor, but Johnny’s firing was totally unfair. pic.twitter.com/CuTmUW5lE3 – ★ METTA ★ FUTURE ITTO HAVER! (@MettaCipher) December 13, 2021

Mads Mikkelsen looks amazing, that’s undeniable, but sorry, I don’t see Grindelwald anywhere. pic.twitter.com/IGz9apIsIR – Potterverse ⏃ ⚯͛ ⑨¾ (@Potterverse_) December 13, 2021

Although the general opinion is that, despite the respect they have for him and the talent that Mikkelsen has already proven, the annoyance will continue to be due to the dismissal of Depp and the way in which the producer handled the matter and defended Heard to keep it under contract. However, many fans also came out to defend the protagonist of One More Round – 96%:

If you ask me the Grindelwald of Mads Mikkelsen a dark papucho dreaming, the other seemed like a characterized joke and I knew that Dumbledore could not have such bad taste. pic.twitter.com/0Xd6u7aZ7a – Lucia (@HeyLucyinthesky) December 14, 2021

Johnny Depp made a perfect Grindelwald but I do not deny that I am still excited to see Mads Mikkelsen in the role pic.twitter.com/qySlNyEV4x – Montse GO 🍀✨🌺 (@MimoGO_) December 14, 2021

People saying Johnny Deep is a better actor than Mads Mikkelsen because he got chicken hair and a crest and a blue eye. Dyeing your hair and wearing contact lenses does not make you interpret better and it does not give the right to throw another actor to the ground who has not shown himself as he does. – 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖊🎲🎙️ (@VoiceOfDante) December 14, 2021

I do not understand why you charge Mads Mikkelsen when she is an act like the crown of a pine tree, and she is not to blame for anything. Who should attack would be against Warner, for the unfair dismissal of Johnny Depp. # AnimalsFantasticos – 🔮 GÄIA 🔮 (@ Cruces97) December 14, 2021

For the moment, Johnny depp He has no projects on the horizon. In fact, one of his most recent films, called Minamata – 35%, was released without much publicity after it was canned by the actor’s legal problems. Next year, the whole matter between Heard and Depp will be brought to trial, where the actor hopes to restore his image and return to the status he had within the industry. For his part, Heard continues to work and on his social networks he does everything possible to avoid the issue of divorce and the lawsuit, trying to give a more relaxed image about his personal life.

