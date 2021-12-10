Although in recent years the figure of JK Rowling has become one of controversy, her maximum literary creation has not lost a bit of ground among the great franchises. In addition to continuing to sell millions of copies, Harry Potter also found a very productive avenue in film. Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80% started it all and now it is believed that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore It could end this cycle of adaptations. Fans will be delighted to know that the trailer for this third installment is yet to come, and for now you can enjoy a teaser celebrating the popularity of this magical world.

By the time Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson stepped into Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s shoes in 2001, Rowling’s books were already extremely popular. The films of the young wizard finished rooting this story in popular culture and we can officially talk about new generations to whom this character has already been introduced. Of course, the story of Harry Potter goes beyond the protagonist and is that the author managed to develop a universe that feels genuinely alive and authentic, and with a past of its own and rich in mythology and historical references.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96% seemed the imminent end of the saga, but we all know that things do not work like that, and it did not take long to hear about new stories set here. The play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child It was quite successful although loyal fans had mixed emotions with the development of their favorite characters. In addition to this work that some hope will eventually reach the big screen, Rowling developed together with Warner Bros. the Fantastic Animals franchise that will premiere next year Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. To announce the premiere of the trailer and at the same time celebrate the anniversary of the arrival of Harry Potter to the cinema, a small teaser was released.

Check out the preview here:

The teaser shows us scenes from the first movies and how the audience was captivated by the Harry Potter story. In addition to moments from the filming, the video also focuses on the fans who, to date, are committed to this world, dress up and feel like one of the characters. Much of the announcement serves to promote The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and the last segment confirms that on Monday, December 13, we will have the official trailer for the film.

The teaser does not reveal much about the third installment, but for a brief moment we can see Mads Mikkelsen, who arrived to replace Johnny Depp after his private life and legal lawsuits marked him as persona non grata in the industry. The actor from One More Round – 96% will play Grindelwald, whose relationship with Dumbledore forever marks the future leader and headmaster of Hogwarts. Those who have read the books and every new detail that Rowling has revealed over the years already know that the confrontation between these two wizards is unique and forever changed the world. Furthermore, it is said that their fight has not been matched, not even by the final match between Harry Potter and Voldemort.

Although the saga began with Newt Schamander (Eddie Redmayne) as the protagonist, it quickly became a way to show us the past of several characters that we already met in the original franchise. The films are to the liking of the fans, but they also increasingly find some details that contradict what was said in the novels or that cause conflicts with the rules of magic that we already know.

The one that this third part is called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore makes evident the importance of shaking off the image we have about the famous magician. In the novels, Dumbledore’s figure changes as Harry discovers certain things about him and his intentions. He is one of the most interesting and complex characters in the saga who, at the beginning, presented himself as a perfect father figure, but later became a normal man with conflicts, contradictions and fears of his own. Jude Law has played him over the years, and fans hope that his talent will be used much more in this film. If all goes well, the film will be released in April 2022.

