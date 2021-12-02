Updated Thursday, 2 December 2021 – 17:51

Thousands of farmers protest in Mrida as Congress moves forward with written price regulation to cover production costs

While more than 5,000 farmers and ranchers The streets of Mrida (Badajoz) collapsed this Thursday in what was the first major demonstration of the agricultural sector of the many scheduled for the coming weeks, the Government passed the last parliamentary process to carry out the new Food Chain Law.

This legal instrument -which prohibits the sale at a loss in all the links of the chain, from production to the final consumer- is the great bet of Minister Luis Planas to try to cushion the ‘tractorates’ that are going to happen throughout Spain ( this Friday the second will arrive in Valencia) until spring, with a great final concentration scheduled in Madrid. Hence, the minister came to say in Congress that this reform represents “a before and after” in the regulation of the agri-food chain because it forces to include in a visible place in the contracts that the price agreed between the operators covers the costs of production: “It is a very profound culture change,” he said. From now on, any transaction more than 1,000 euros be the subject of a written agreement.

However, farmers and ranchers are not so optimistic that they are suffering from a “infernal” rise in raw materials. And more after recognizing the undersecretary of the ministry itself, Ernesto Abati, that the Government does not expect that this rise will be “corrected” at least until the spring. “It is true that inputs are high, it is due to different causes and it is an international phenomenon, but we hope it is temporary and not structural,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Mrida, the agrarian world shouted against the ‘tsunami’ that has come down on them in recent months: rise in electricity (270%); feed (27%); diesel (72.74%); compost (150%); phytosanitary (48%); water (33%); seeds (19%); fertilizers (up to 307%); machinery (10-20%); plastic (46%); or salary costs (29.7%). To all this, we add what they consider to be “poor conditions” for the next period of community aid (CAP), with a budget cut and much more environmental requirements.

FUSE

The place chosen for this first great appointment in the mobilization calendar was not accidental either. Before the pandemic, in the winter of 2020, it was precisely in Extremadura, and more specifically in Don benito (Badajoz), and in the presence of the minister himself at the Agroexpo fair, where the fuse – including police charges – was set on fire, which led to mobilizations throughout Spain.

On this occasion, and with a strong police force seldom seen in this community, the protest passed without incident until they arrived at the Presidency, where in the middle of the afternoon they were received by Extremaduran President Guillermo Fernndez Vara. “If this is not fixed, war, war, war“shouted the farmers, who launched rockets and firecrackers, and rang cowbells and horns, to brand the appointment as” historical “by having the participation of most of the Extremadura agrarian professional associations and organizations in a demonstration supported by all the opposition parties.

Hours before, there was a relief for the Government. Tobacco producers (97% are grown in the north of Extremadura) reached an agreement with Cetarsa ​​for this public company to raise the purchase price progressively this campaign after the protest concentrations carried out by the tobacco growers in the last dates.

