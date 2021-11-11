The Play of the Squid came to triumph in the world of entertainment and after unseating Gambit from Lady as the most watched series, the fascination for their details now they feed the public so we present you behind the scenes of the Serie.

This series has become the top productions of Netflix, perhaps not in terms of its content but due to the reception of the public that recommends and watches it.

The Squid Game was recorded like this

The new video features a compilation of clips from the entire series, featuring the show’s creator and director. Hwang Dong–hyuk offering his expertise to the cast and crew. Everything from how Dong-hyuk instructed the actors to react to the deaths during the Dalgona candy carving scene to the Awesome way they took out the exploding glass platform, they are shown without the final visual or sound effects.

Between takes, the camera allows some of the performers to show more of who they are outside of their characters.

In particular, the behind-the-scenes feature film explains how cleverly designed the Tug of War challenge was, including moments like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) nearly falling off the platform.

Cast a glance to the video next:

For obvious reasons, the Tug of War competition wasn’t really played on a platform high enough to kill anyone who fell off it. But to keep things as realistic as possible, all the actors had to legitimately pull the string. When the actors’ feet slide across the platform, they are not acting, they are actually being pulled by the rope and trying to keep their balance. Movie magic can do a lot of things, but we haven’t developed the technology to fake Tug of War.

The camera stays on the actors as they sweat, scream, and perform with the hearts of their monsters. Even surrounded by blue screens and with cameras on their faces, you can’t help but be captivated by all their performances. Lee Yoo-mi, the actor who played player 240, Ji-yeong, at one point laughs after a “cut off” call saying, “My hands are shaking.” We can even catch a glimpse of Gi-hun’s near fall from the platform, safely manipulated with a cable to prevent actor Lee Jung-jae from actually falling, and allowing space to make the nearby fall look what most dramatic possible.

Perhaps the most interesting thing is seeing Dong-hyuk directing the death scenes during the dalgona scene. Instead of playing triggering gunshot sounds, Dong-hyuk just yells “BANG!” through a megaphone, and the field of actors shudders as if they just heard a gun go off. It is a true testament to all the actors, extras included, and Dong-hyuk for keeping a set safe for everyone involved.

