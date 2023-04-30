Fast and Furious has its arcade game and it’s the coolest thing you’ll see today

The successful Fast and Furious franchise, starring Vin Diesel, will further expand its universe. In May they will release The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game, an arcade game developed by Arcade1Up, Universal Games and Digital Platforms.

This video game will be marketed before the tenth installment of the saga, Fast Xwhich opens on May 19 in the United States.

The arcade version has two titles: The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift. Every player will be able to enjoy on the machine thanks to a 17-inch LCD screen, with full color graphics and Wi-Fi leaderboards.

Thanks to the Internet network, you can link up to four machines using the same system, side by side.

Jim Molinets, Executive at Universal Games, delivered the presentation: “The Arcade1Up arcade machine allows players to experience fan-favorite vehicles, jaw-dropping action and high-stakes drama, all at home.”

Fast and Furious Arcade Machine Highlights

The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game Fast and Furious Video Game

The design of the machine travels directly to the 80s and 90s. It has a unique cabinet, with an illuminated canopy, a false slot for coins. The coolest thing: it has a four-speed gear stick, racing wheel, and brake, accelerator and noise pedals.

The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game Fast and Furious Video Game

“The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade arcade machine,” describes Best Buy in its introduction, “is perfect for arcade fans who want to race through beautiful environments at their own pace, or for enthusiasts who want to put Test your skills and get that high score on the leaderboard.”

How to buy the Fast and Furious game, Fast & The Furious Deluxe? It is currently available to put away in the Best Buy website, and official purchases begin on May 5.

Its price is $599.99.