Outright Games (leading publisher of interactive entertainment products for the whole family), in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, today announced the launch of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R. Developed by 3D Clouds, this new action racing game is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and digitally for PC. Next-gen versions for PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as Google Stadia, will be available later.

Don’t miss the launch trailer, which is available here.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R is based on Fast & Furious: Spies at Full Gas, the animated series from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation. The elite motorized criminal gang SH1FT3R returns in this game and it will be the full-throttle Spies team who will have the duty to prevent them from taking over a spectacular vehicle, as it could wreak havoc if it falls into the wrong hands. Players will infiltrate and participate in races as one of their favorite characters, such as Tony Toretto, Echo, Cisco or Layla Gray, or as one of the members of the SH1FT3R band, such as Shashi Dar, Moray or Rafaela Moreno, among others. Players can play alone or with their family and friends thanks to local split-screen cooperative, or competitive multiplayer for up to 4 players on Nintendo Switch and up to 6 on other platforms.

The fascinating international racing tournament features impressive circuits set in five different environments, including Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro or the Sahara Desert. Players will be able to use high-tech spy gear to raze in the story mode, as well as have spy weapons to open secret shortcuts and can customize their vehicles with a wide range of aspects. In addition, the voice actors of the series repeat in the game with names such as Tyler Posey (Tony Toretto), Charlet Chung (Echo), Jorge Diaz (Cisco Renaldo), Camille Ramsey (Layla Gray) or Luke Youngblood (Frostee Benson).

Characteristics:

THE RETURN OF SH1FT3R. Take on the shoes of your favorite characters from Spies at full throttle (such as Tony Toretto, Echo, Cisco or Layla Gray) or play the famous band SH1FT3R in multiplayer mode. Use ingenious artifacts to your advantage and sweep all the circuits in this international tournament.

MULTIPLAYER AND COOPERATIVE. The Spies at full throttle must prove to the world that they are the fastest, coolest and most talented pilots! Customize vehicles with unlockable skins and take on other online rivals, AI-controlled drivers and your friends, either in local co-op or online multiplayer.

STRUGGLE TO REACH THE GOAL. It takes more than speed to win in this challenge. The Spy Racers will be equipped with 15 spy weapons based on the Netflix original series. Anything goes as long as you destroy your rivals and be victorious!

Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, commented: “We are delighted to see Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R hitting the circuit on consoles and PC today. We’ve really enjoyed working with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring this popular series and these great characters to life in a video game. We think the game lives up to the title! It’s a wild ride, full of fast cars, incredible artifacts, lots of action and fun for the whole family.

For his part, Jim Molinets, Senior Vice President of Production at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, commented: “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R shows that the Fast & Furious franchise will continue to enchant fans with new content and adventures that they can enjoy anywhere. This new game expands what makes the series so special, from immersive storytelling to full-throttle action, and proves that it is a very powerful license. “

Fast & Furious: Full-throttle Spies began airing on Netflix in 2019 and has Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan, Neal H. Moritz, Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland serving as executive producers. The series chronicles the adventures of Tony Toretto and a team of street racers who are hired to infiltrate an elite league that, in reality, is the cover of a criminal organization that aims to conquer the world. Season four of Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle Mexico is now available on Netflix. The new chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, debuted this year and is now available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and in digital format for PC. Next-gen versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as Google Stadia, will be available very soon. Also, when the next-gen version is released. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users will get a free update for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, respectively.