Astros from Houston and Braves of Atlanta will be measured in the next 2021 World Series of the Major League Baseball – MLB, but what is certain is that a “Snitker’s” will be champion, since Brian snitker and his son Troy snitker they will be measured in said event in the best baseball in the world.

The manager of the Atlanta Braves Brian Snitker, will be facing his son Troy Snitker, hitting coach of the Houston Astros, in the 2021 World Series, undoubtedly an interesting and highly emotional duel that we will see in the final stretch of this season of Major League Baseball.

Brian Snitker, will have the goal of guiding his Braves to the coveted trophy as the MLB monarchs, this World Series being the first for Atlanta in six decades, a long drought for this organization that they broke after defeating the Dodgers.

On the side of Troy Snitker, he will have the mission of commanding the Astros’ hitting coach as a coach to take them to their second championship in five MLB seasons, a job that will surely be something easy for him with big names like him on the team. by José Altuve, Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Álvarez.

Additionally, the Braves manager spoke about facing his son in the upcoming Major League Baseball World Series, ensuring that whoever it is, this year’s trophy goes home.

“The Snitkers are going to have a World Series trophy at their home here. I don’t know who will own it, but we’re going to have one, ”said Brian Snitker.

For his part, his son who works on the front side, the Astros, also broke the silence and commented that without a doubt, this World Series will be the best in the history of the family.

“For our family, I don’t know if we can imagine something bigger than this. Oh my God, can you believe this is really happening? ”Troy assured.

#Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker on going against his dad, Braves mgr Brian Snitker, in World Series: "For our family, I don't know if we can envision anything bigger than this" & when the family FaceTimed last night they said: "Oh my god can you believe this is actually happening"

The first game of the 2021 World Series between Braves and Astros will be on Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park.