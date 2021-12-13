When a newborn baby comes home, Undoubtedly, life has changed completely for those who inhabit it, since taking charge of such a defenseless being is an extremely complicated task, in which you have to leave your soul to make that little one grow in the best way.

If you have recently had the fortune of being a new mother or father, surely you have already received endless advice and comments that may make these first months of your baby something complicated; However, the best thing you can do is follow your instincts and let yourself be guided by the experts so that your little one grows as he should.

What yes is that there are things in which, sometimes, may the desire and the momentum win us, Well, for months you may have glimpsed certain acts or activities with your baby, that it is best to wait to do them when he has grown a little.

About the topic The case of a father from Brazil, who owns a barber shop, has gone viral and performs haircuts for men, and to which He was so excited about having his newborn son in his arms that he decided to do something to him that has led him to be harshly criticized.

It turns out that the father showed in a video how he let go of his wits to give your baby just 18 days old his first haircut. He took the razor and made it look very his own.

In another video shared by this father, you can see the head of the newborn, where you can see very short hair on the sides and a little long on the top of the head.

The fact has been branded as a true act of cruelty against the baby.

When to do a baby’s first haircut?

Most experts indicate that a baby’s first haircut should be done after he is 3 months old, due to the loss of heat that this action will have.

Remember that the head is the organ most exposed to the environment and if it has little hair, there can be a greater loss of heat from the body.

