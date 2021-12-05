

The parents of the alleged gunman at Oxford High School in Michigan were arrested Friday night.

Photo: Oakland County Sheriff

James Crumbley, the father of the 15-year-old boy charged in the shooting reported at a Michigan school on Tuesday that left four dead and seven wounded, abandoned two children in Florida as a result of two different relationships.

The mother of one of the young called James a “piece of shit”, who together with his wife Jennifer, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the attack on Oxford High School.

Ethan Crumbley faces more than 20 criminal charges, including terrorism, after allegedly shoot her with the semiautomatic pistol Sig Sauer 9 millimeters that her father had bought four days earlier.

Michelle Cobb, mother of one of the children James left in Florida, today 18 years old, said that her ex is a noncompliant father.

The woman told WXYZ-TV that, while the man was making a fortune, she had to fight to make it happen. $ 67 dollars a week to your child for alimony.

“My son is 18 now,” Cobb stated. “And you know what, I cried when he turned 18, because I thought that all that hell would end in terms of dealing with the father of my son,” he said.

The woman added that she hopes they will give her the maximum sentence for her alleged role in the events.

“The first thing that came to mind when all this happened is how grateful I was that my son was not there,” confessed the interviewee.

In the woman’s opinion, James and Jennifer spoiled Ethan too much.

“They almost gave him everything he wanted,” he said.

As for Jennifer, Cobb said she made her son Eli’s life unbearable when he went to visit them in Michigan.

“Jennifer is a monster,” he pointed out.

“She was doing nothing wrong and she was right about any matter,” Crumbley’s ex-partner alleged.

Cobb added that James he also abandoned a daughter he had with another woman in Florida when he moved to Michigan with Jennifer.

Last night, authorities in Detroit detained the couple in a commercial space, who was allegedly a fugitive after the charges were filed against them.

Oakland County prosecutors say the adults were negligent and contributed to the tragedy by leaving the weapon that the minor allegedly used in the attack exposed and available.

Reports that refer to posts on Instagram suggest that the parents had bought the child the gun as a Christmas gift. A few days before the attack, the young man shared an image showing off the gun on the social network.