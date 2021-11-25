At the rhythm of powerful swings and consistent birdies, first and fourth classified after the first 18 holes of competition, the Galician Fatima Fernandez (69) and Navarra Carlota Ciganda (70) have taken on a serious role in the start of the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain feminine.

With rounds of 3 and 2 under par, respectively, both have given the highest part of the classification with Spanish color, a chromaticism intensified by the presence of Ana Peláez and Nuria Iturrioz, installed for their part in the eighth place with 71 strokes that also gives them an important role in the face of the remainder of the tournament.

It is true that the Spanish party in which the competition has ended in its beginnings sneaked, how could it be otherwise, other main actresses, case of the French Anne-Lise Caudal or the belgian Manon de Roey, who co-lead the table with Fátima Fernández after completing rounds of 69 strokes.

All of them, however, are clear that it is essential to give patience to each of their future actions in a demanding field that very few have taken the pulse in these first steps of the competition.

Fátima Fernández, one of the Spanish golfers with the greatest projection, exulting after obtaining the card of the LPGA of the next season, he extended his good moment of form at the beginning of this throbbing tournament, where the unknowns for now far outweigh the certainties.

The Galician, very solid from the starting tee, exhibited all kinds of skills on a varied course that populates the cards with both birdies and bogeys. Outstanding in the first part of the tour, she confirmed in the second a performance that makes her a focus of attention that exceeds, and by far, the family and friends who have come to support her.

The same happens to Carlota Ciganda and her faithful parish of followers. The Navarrese fought as usual, face to face, expertly solving complicated situations before giving her round a true shine with three outstanding holes between 14 and 16. She was even about to score another birdie on the last hole for join the co-leadership town, but for the moment it remains on the lookout, very well positioned.

A little further back, defending their options with the claw that characterizes them, Ana Pelaéz and Nuria Iturrioz left the card delivery table with a wide smile on their faces. Seventy-one strokes, one under par, could seem a common result, an adjective that does not fit in a field like Los Naranjos, which hides all kinds of traps, further increased if possible by the significant wind present along its varied route .

Thus, with 54 holes ahead, a piece of information for reflection: Only a dozen players at par or under par of the total of 72 participants showed, results in hand, that beating the course is complicated, that the differences are minimum and that this equality of forces introduces the tournament, to the first of change, through the terrain of uncertainty and spectacle.

Classification

1st day (par 72)

69 Fatima Fernandez (ESP)

Anne-Lise Caudal (Fra)

Manon de Roey (Bel)

70 Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

…

71 Ana Peláez (ESP / 8th)

Nuria Iturrioz (ESP)