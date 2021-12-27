

Dr. Fauci was concerned about people who have taken the new variant lightly.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / .

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated this Sunday that he expects COVID-19 cases in the United States to continue to increase. as the Omicron variant continues to spread, which he classified as: “Extraordinarily contagious.”

“There is one thing we all agree on with certainty, and that is that (Ómicron) is extraordinarily contagious,” Fauci said Sunday in his appearance on ABC News’s “This Week.” “It has simply outpaced even the most contagious of the past, including Delta. There is no discussion about that ”.

Fauci, who is President Biden’s top medical adviser, emphasized during the interview that keeping people out of hospitals is one of the priorities of the US government.

“What would be immediate is to ensure, given the rapid spread of this extraordinary variant, that we do not receive an excess of hospitalized, particularly in those regions where there is a higher proportion of unvaccinated people“, He pointed.

“We want to make sure that, given the sheer volume of cases that you see now and every day, it just goes on and on. The last weekly average was 150,000 and will probably be much higherFauci added.

While the new variant appears to be more transmissible than previous ones, public health experts indicate that the data suggest that Ómicron causes a milder infection than other variants of the pandemic virus. However, they warn that the new strain should be taken seriously, Insider reported.

“The problem we don’t want to be complacent about is that when you have such a high volume of new infections, it can negate a real decrease in severity, so if you have many, many, many more people with a lower level of severity, that could neutralize the positive effect of having less severity when there are more peopleFauci said during the interview.

Fauci said that they are particularly concerned about those people who can take the severity of Ómicron lightly without being vaccinated yet, and warned that they are the most vulnerable, especially when faced with a virus that is “extraordinarily effective” for reach infected people.

On December 20, the first death by Ómicron in the United States was reported in Harris County, in Houston Texas, information confirmed by the judge of that county, Lina Hidalgo.

According to Hidalgo’s information through Twitter, the deceased was a 50-year-old man that he has not been identified for the moment, and that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

