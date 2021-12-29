

The US faces thousands of new COVID-19 cases.

Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH / . / .

The Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief adviser to the White House against the COVID-19 pandemic, warned Americans not to attend large New Years celebrations and prefer family gatherings with few guests, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases with the Omicron variant.

“If your plans are to go to a New Year’s Eve party of 40 to 50 people with all the bells and whistles and everyone hugging and kissing and wishing each other a Happy New Year … I highly recommend that this year we do not do that,” he stated at a press conference .

Added that the family environment is the best to say goodbye to 2021 and receive 2022, especially if all attendees are vaccinated.

“If you were in a situation with a family environment, in your home, with the family … and everyone is vaccinated and with the booster, although the risk is never zero, the risk is low enough,” he indicated.

COVID-19 cases have increased considerably and in the last 24 hours reached a record of 312,939 reported infections and the death toll was 1,811, more than double the day before.

Quarantine and isolation

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spoke about the new guide that reduces isolation for people infected with COVID-19 to five days, instead of 10 days.

“Isolation refers to what you do when you have COVID-19 likely diagnosed by a positive test.to. Isolation prevents those who are known to be infected from transmitting the virus to others, “he recalled. “Quarantine … is different. This is what to do when you have been exposed to someone who has a disease and you are not sure whether you were infected yourself. Quarantine prevents further spread of the virus before someone can develop symptoms or those that are asymptomatic by the infection.

He added that those infected should remain isolated for five days and wear a mask all the time that you live with other people.

“After five days, if you are asymptomatic or if your symptoms have largely resolved, you can leave isolation as long as you continue to wear a mask in front of other people, including at home, for an additional five days,” he added.

Regarding quarantine for people exposed to the virus, that will depend on whether the people are fully vaccinated or with the booster shot.

“If you have received a booster or have been vaccinated with your Pfizer or Moderna series in the past six months or with your Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the past two months, quarantine is not necessary,” he said. “However, you must wear a mask for 10 days after your known exposure. And we also recommend taking a test on the fifth day after your exposure. “