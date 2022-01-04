Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal and the rumors are already flying about which programs he’ll land with. Two top suitors have emerged.

Though it wasn’t necessarily unexpected, Caleb Williams brought the worst fears of Oklahoma Sooners fans to life on Monday as the quarterback announced that he’d entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in Norman and in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure.

Immediately, the conversation turned to where the former No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class would end up. While there were obvious connections, the early rumors offered some perceived clarity to the favorites.

The first was a bit surprising. According to Blake Brockermeyer of 247 Sports, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are the “top landing spot” for Williams unless they are “outbid.”

Hearing from multiple sources Georgia is the top landing spot unless they get outbid. Will be ripple effect at Georgia like Ohio St if it happens. OU will get a dude, great opportunity to shine under Jeff Lebby. Ole miss same under Kiffin. https://t.co/tt9EpsSZnm – Blake Brockermeyer (@BBrockermeyerFW) January 3, 2022

Georgia, USC emerge as favored landing spots for Caleb Williams transfer

Soon after that report, though, Dawgs247 expert Rusty Mansell reported on the Georgia front that he had heard there was little traction about Caleb Williams coming to Athens. Rather, the buzz right now was that the quarterback would go to the most obvious choice, following Riley to the USC Trojans.

Not hearing much traction at all with #UGA and Caleb Williams. Early buzz I continue to hear is at #USC. This will go a million directions next 24 hours, but have heard nothing to says he ends up at Georgia. – Rusty Mansell (@ Mansell247) January 3, 2022

As Mansell mentioned, this story is going to have more twists and turns than your favorite amusement park ride over the coming days and weeks.

Williams proved once he got the starting job at Oklahoma that he is a prolific athlete with near-limitless potential at quarterback. Thus, he’s going to be highly sought-after as long as he’s in the transfer portal.

Subsequently, Georgia and USC might be the rumored favorites – even with some conflicting reporting – as of right now, but things are extremely fluid right now, meaning that could change in a flash.

For more NCAA football news, analysis, opinion and unique coverage by FanSided, including Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff rankings, be sure to bookmark these pages.