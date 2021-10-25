The story of the disappearance of Brian laundrie, who was Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, takes a tragic turn. The FBI confirmed this week that the human remains found in a nature reserve in northwest Florida belong to him, a conclusion they could reach thanks to dental records located in the area where some of his belongings were also found.

© @ gabspetito Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were traveling by road before the girl’s disappearance was reported

Steven Bertolino, a lawyer for the Laundrie family, reported that Brian’s parents are already aware of the situation: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday on the reservation are in fact Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time. ”

A day ago, Bertolino claimed that the chances that it was him were high. “It is quite sad, you can imagine yourself as a father, finding your son’s belongings next to the remains. That has to be heartbreaking. And I can tell you that they are heartbroken, “he added in a talk with CNN.

The notebook that could contain valuable information

Brian Laundrie was not only Gabby’s fiancé, but also the person of interest in the case of her disappearance in late August. In his last days of life, Gabby traveled with him by road in the country in search of documenting the adventure on his blog. However, after a domestic violence situation was reported on August 12 in the middle of the road, Brian returned home without the 22-year-old, weeks earlier than planned. The couple shared a home with Laundrie’s parents, who say their son went for a walk on September 17 and have not heard from him since.

© @ bizarre_design_

Along with the remains found days ago in Florida, there were Brian’s belongings, including clothes and a notebook that, until now, has not been opened, as it must go through an official process. In it, Laundrie may have left some explanation about what happened to his girlfriend, who was found dead in September in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming.

According to authorities, the girl’s cause of death was homicide derived from strangulation. Brian was one of the last people to see Gabby, and he would have the answers to dozens of questions that the Petito family still have.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.