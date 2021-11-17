The Los Angeles, California couple sentenced to jail for steal $ 20 million in loans that were supposed to go to business affected by COVID-19 remain at large from the authorities.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 37, who electronic tracking devices were removed in August.

The couple were part of a seven-member network dedicated to defraud government programs approved by the pandemic such as Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

This Monday, Ayvazyan was sentenced in absentia to 17 years in prison; while Terabelian faces six, according to a statement from the federal Justice Department.

Ayvazyan’s brother Artur, 41, was sentenced to five years in prison.

The Prosecutor’s Office proved that the three residents of Encinto and the rest of the gang they used false identities, including those of the elderly and deceased as well as foreign students who briefly visited the United States, to submit 150 applications for business relief funds for the COVID-19 pandemic approved in the federal Congress.

To complete the applications, they included false tax documents and payroll files.

CBS Los Angeles reported that this is the first case to go to trial in the country and that it is related to COVID-19 federal aid fraud.

“The defendants used the COVID-19 crisis to steal millions of dollars in much-needed government aid aimed at individuals and businesses that have suffered the economic effects of the worst pandemic in a century,” said prosecutor Tracy L. Wilkison.

The criminals used the money for the initial payment of luxurious houses, gold coins, diamonds, jewelry, exclusive watches, designer handbags, fine imported furniture, clothing, and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, authorities listed.

The Ayvazyan and Terabelian brothers were found guilty in June conspiracy, and bank and wire fraud.

While awaiting sentencing, the couple ditched their tracking bracelets and fled.

The FBI offers a $ 20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the offenders.

Four other people have pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme and a fifth awaits sentencing after withdrawing their plea agreement.