FC Andorra, fourth classified in the First RFEF, will seek tomorrow to repeat the feat of Ibiza and eliminate Celta de Vigo in the second round of the Copa del Rey.

The team led by Eder Sarabia, former assistant to Quique Setién at Barça and Real Betis, arrives at tomorrow’s game with a balance of four consecutive victories. Those from the Principality, whose main shareholder is Barça’s central defender, Gerard Piqué, hope to emulate Ibiza last year where Juan Carlos Carcedo’s men beat Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet’s men 5-2 in the second round of the Cup. of the King of the past course.

FC Andorra has the entire squad available after recovering the injured Andalusian central defender Diego Gonzalez and also from ex-Celta B, Roger riera. Those of the Principality have a squad where the scorer stands out Carlos Martinez (5 goals this season in Primera RFEF), but they have players with experience in the elite such as the forward trained at Betis, Manu Nieto, which is loaned by Cadiz.

FC Andorra and Celta de Vigo already have a precedent and also Copa del Rey. In the 1995-96 season, Celta got rid of the Principality club in the round of 32. In the first leg, Fernando Castro Santos’ men thrashed 0-5 in the first leg played on November 28, 1995 with a goal from Alejo Indias and Juan Sánchez and a hat-trick from Goran Milojevic.

In the second leg, played on December 13, 1995 the Galicians beat the Andorrans 2-0 with a double from Goran Milojevic. In that FC Andorra an ex-Barça was active, Jesus Julian Lucendo.

Two seasons ago, FC Andorra put first division Leganés on the ropes and those of ‘Gabri’ Garcia took the game to the penalty shootout, but those of Javier Aguirre made it through the second round.

Celta travels to Andorra with his mind set on next Friday’s league game against Espanyol in Balaídos, since the priority for the dressing room continues to be the domestic competition despite the fact that the Cup continues to generate a lot of enthusiasm in Celtism.

Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet is aware that the month of January will be very demanding for yours with three away games against rivals in the upper zone -Betis, Real Sociedad and Sevilla- and the duel against Osasuna in Vigo, which is why he considers it essential to close the year with a victory against Espanyol to reach those games without pressure.

As he did before CD Ebro, the celestial coach will take advantage of the Cup to give minutes to the less usual, although the injury of the Turkish international Okay Yokuslu it will prevent him from rotating in the center of the field.

Jose Fontan Y Thiago galhardo they will start in an eleven to which the central defender will also return Jeison murillo and the extreme Nolito, who have lost ownership in the last days of the League.

Probable lineups

FC Andorra: ‘Josele’, Adrià Altimira, Adrià Vilanova, Marc Pedraza, Eudald Vergés, Martí Riverola, Sergio Molina, Hector Hevel, Marc Fernández, Iván Gil and Carlos Martínez.

Celtic: Rubén Blanco; Kevin Vázquez, Murillo, Carlos, Fontán; Wall; Cervi, Beltrán, Nolito; Santi Mina and Galhardo.

Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre (Aragonese Committee).

Stadium: National of Andorra la Vella.