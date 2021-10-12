10/12/2021 at 4:40 PM CEST

Futbol Club Barcelona in sub-12, Atlético de Madrid in sub-14 and HJK Helsinki in sub-16, have been proclaimed this Tuesday, October 12, champions of the third edition of the women’s youth soccer tournament East Mallorca Girls Cup, which has been held in the Mallorcan fields of Es Moleter (Sant Llorenç des Cardassar), Ses Eres (Son Servera) and Cala Millor, the scene that has hosted the final matches. The sponsorship has corresponded to the Mallorca Tourism Foundation, dependent on the Consell de Mallorca and the participation has exceeded twenty teams.

The Councilor for Tourism of the Sant Llorenç des Cardassar City Council, Nicolás Bordal; the president of the Hotel Association of Cala Millor-Sa Coma, Inés Batlle Erikson; the mayor of Son Servera, Natalia Troya; the mayor of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Mateo Puigrós; the Councilor for the Coastal Zone of the Sant Llorenç des Cardassar City Council, Emilia Diaz-Asensio, the councilor for Social Services of the Son Servera town hall, Marga Bonet, and the manager of the Son Servera and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar Tourism Consortium, José Marcial Rodríguez, they acted as hosts of the tournament and presented the trophies.

Many local, national and foreign public gathered in the stands installed in the grounds of the Cala Millor field on the festive and sunny morning. The tournament mascot, ‘Sunny’, (a Sun that attracts visitors to Mallorca), delighted the little ones and had greetings for everyone.

Under-12 FC Barcelona, ​​champion, by defeating Atlético de Madrid 0-2

FC Barcelona, ​​directed by Pablo Alvarez, defeated 0-2 (goals from Jana Muro and Lydia gelabert) to an Atlético de Madrid who had his chances to score but who sinned from a lack of success against the Catalan goal of Ester Torres.

The coach of Atlético de Madrid, Cristina Ballesteros placeholder image, the team moved a lot, seeking to neutralize the rival advantage and his team dominated the final part of the game, but failed to neutralize the Barça advantage.

At the end of the match, trophies were awarded to the team with the best fair play (B93), the top scorer (Bruna quintana from RCD Espanyol de Barcelona), to the best goalkeeper (Ekie Roehr of Brommapojkarna) and the best playerAngela Vieco, from Atlético de Madrid).

Under-14: Atlético de Madrid, champion in the sudden death of penalties

Atlético de Madrid was proclaimed champion in this category after a very long final played against FC Barcelona, ​​a match that was decided in sudden death, after the match ended with a draw at 2 (goals from Kautar azfaf by FC Barcelona) and Candela Rodriguez and Martina sanz for Atlético de Madrid).

In the penalty shootouts to determine the winner, neither team missed any of the five teams and had to resort to the so-called sudden death formula. The goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid, Monica Casellas, stopped the launch of the azulgrana Julia Sanchez in the final cast and the joy was of the players mattresses.

After the final, the following prizes were awarded:

Fair play trophy: Porto Cristo

Top scorer: Kautar azraf (FC Barcelona)

Best goalkeeper: Lisa huin (PSG)

Best player: Lara Hernandez-Huerta (Atlético de Madrid)

U-16: HJK Helsinki beat Madrid FCF 3-1 to win the title

The HJK Helsinki, led by Jonas Sarelius, defeated Madrid FCF 3-1 and was proclaimed champion of this category. The Finnish forward Milja Kiviranta, with two goals, added to that of Kerttu Salerius, were enough to counteract the goal of the madridista Victoria López-Serrano. Madrid’s coach, FCF, Jose Luis Rojas, he removed the bench but could not get his players to react.

After the final, the following prizes were awarded:

Fair play trophy: EU Sami

Top scorer: Milja Kiviranta (HJK Helsinki)

Best goalkeeper: Laia López de la Morena (Madrid FCF)

Best player: Malen Txopitera (Athletic Club de Bilbao)

The director of the III edition of the East Mallorca Girls Cup tournament, Christopher Tudurí, has valued “very positively & rdquor; the development of the competition that began on the 9th and that closed this Tuesday. “If we continue to receive support from public institutions and private companies, the continuity of the tournament is assured & rdquor ;, he declared.