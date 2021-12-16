12/15/2021

On 12/16/2021 at 00:05 CET

Full and close to a hundred goals this season. This is how FC Barcelona closed the first group stage in the history of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. New win and new display in Johan Cruyff of an intractable team that once again showed that it continues to have the same hunger, or more, than the triple crown champion.

FCB

KOG

Barça

Cata, Jana, Paredes, Melanie, Leila, Mariona (Rolfö, 23 ‘), Engen (Maria Pérez, 79’), Alexia (Ornella, 69 ‘), Hansen (Ona Baradad, 69’), Pina, Crnogorcevic (Martens, 69 ‘)

HB Koge

Marckese, Farge, Svendsen, Guldbjerg, Obaze, Markvardsen, Nielsen (Kramer, 56 ‘), Fitzgerald, Jankovska (Maria Uhre Nielsen, 46’), Pkorny (Nowak, 87 ‘), Carusa

Goals

1-0, Leila (10 ‘); 2-0, Rolfö (29 ‘); 3-0, Alexia (44 ‘); 4-0, Engen (65 ‘); 5-0, Martens (73 ‘)

Incidents

Match corresponding to the sixth day of the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. 1,572 spectators

Revolutionized eleven Giráldez in all the lines, as he had already advanced in the previous one. Came out Melanie central, accompanying Walls; Mariona, indoor; Y Pineapple, tipped, with Crnogorcevic on the far left. There was nothing at stake. Barça was already classified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League and they already had the first place in the group assured. But in this team there is always a motivation: to earn ownership. And with that ambition the Catalans jumped onto the pitch.

Follow the entire women’s Champions League exclusively on DAZN.

Coiling machines

The duel started at Johan Cruyff and Koge wasted the first possession. Barça already caressed the ball in enemy territory. The first chances came. A ball hung by Melanie that Crnogorcevic failed to impact. And a bike from Alexia that culminated in a direct shot at the gloves of Marckese. They also searched Jana Y Pineapple overtaking the Danish tide, very well disposed defensively, but their attempts were again thwarted by the American goalkeeper.

They liked Barça and the fans knew that the first goal would not be long in coming. So it was. Showed up Pineapple, put a ball to Leila, who was approaching on the left wing, and an attempt of a poisoned center to the area overcame Marckese and ended up at the bottom of the net. Great goal from Mataró to claim a night of tests and uncork the scoreboard. Immediately afterwards, a goal disallowed to Pineapple offside. The usual culé siege began, it was going to by all the Barça.

Mariona, injured

Although not all was good news. Rondo Mariona the second goal, after an excellent combination with AlexiaAnd as soon as the action was over, he reached for the back of his right thigh and asked for the change. Entered Rolfö instead. And it took six minutes to score. Impeccable center of the captain who took advantage of the Swede, in an idyll with the goal, to finish off perfectly and put land in the middle.

Johan Cruyff chanted the passes of the Catalans. Total control of Barça, who only granted Koge once after an error by Walls who could save Tasting Coll. And on that magical night, Alexia he wanted to leave his stamp. Mollet’s was picked up by a rejection from the Danish defense, he controlled it perfectly and on the turn he sent the ball to the back of the net with a left foot. Marckese. A goal worthy of a golden ball to close the game before the break.

Premiere of Engen

Same script at the beginning of the second half. Barça came out intimidating the Danish team with a common thread: Caroline graham hansen. The Norwegian starred in excellent combinations with several of her companions, especially with Rolfö, Alexia Y Crnogogorcevic. His were the clearest occasions to make the fourth. In fact, the Swede saw how the referee canceled the goal that her double would mean. The Catalans were in steamroller mode. Y Engen he signed up for the party. Melhus’s attacked the far post in a corner service and finished at pleasure to debut as a scorer with the culé shirt and also in the Champions League.

He was able to cut the Koge away with a shot of Kramer to the crossbar after a defensive mismatch. But Barça reacted well and Lieke martens he scored one of the best goals of the day. The Dutchwoman advanced alone from the center of the field, looked up and sent, from thirty meters, the ball to the back of the net. Marckese to mark the fifth and final. With a more than satisfactory result, he rounded off the opening night Giráldez giving entrance to Ona Baradad, Ornella vignola Y Maria Perez, debutants in Champions the last two. The Catalans reached the plenary session in the first group stage in history and thus closed an unbeatable 2021 in Europe.