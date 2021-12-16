12/16/2021 at 09:09 CET

The hitherto forward of FC Barcelona, Sergio Aguero, has decided to retire from professional football after a heart arrhythmia was detected. After signing for the Barça club last summer market, the attacker has become a historic scorer in his sporting career.

184 – Sergio Agüero is the fourth-scoring player in Premier League history with 184 goals in 275 games, behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187), making him the foreign player with the most goals. Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/zOGladCHOz – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 15, 2021

The Argentine, who He has only been able to play 166 minutes as a culé player, is the fourth leading scorer in the entire history of the Premier League with 184 goals in 275 games and it is only behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187).

The former Manchester City player also left great records in LaLiga: with both Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona he participated in a total of 100 goals in 179 appearances with 75 goals and 25 assists in two different stages.

A vintage striker

Agüero will go down in history as one of the great forwards of Argentina, where he has scored 41 points in 101 international appearances. In its four different stages (Atlético Independiente, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City and FC Barcelona), the attacker has scored 379 goals and 118 assists in a total of 663 official matches.

At 33 years old and after a long career in professional football, a health problem has forced him to give up his experience at the Camp Nou prematurely: he has only been able to play 166 minutes spread over five games (four in LaLiga and one in the Champions League) and He has only scored one goal, in El Clásico against Real Madrid last October.