12/17/2021 at 2:35 PM CET

The cardiac arrhythmia that forced the now former FC Barcelona forward to retire Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero It has not been caused by the vaccine against covid-19, as claimed by misleading messages spread on social networks.

Publications and messages, shared mainly on social networks, affirm that the heart condition suffered by the Argentine is a consequence of having been immunized against the coronavirus.

Specifically, the journalist Enrique de Diego, defender of anti-vaccine theories, wrote a letter to the footballer in which he accused him of not publicly admitting that his withdrawal was due to the fact that he had been vaccinated and of “promoting that poison of death & rdquor ;.

Another viralized message on Twitter regrets that another professional footballer has to “abandon his career” to get vaccinated, alluding to the Manchester United player Victor lindelof, who had to withdraw from the pitch last weekend after suffering “severe chest pain,” the Premier League club said.

FACTS: ‘Kun Aguero He has not been withdrawn because the covid-19 vaccine caused him a cardiac arrhythmia, as confirmed by his cardiologist. In fact, the former Barça player had already suffered from heart problems in the past.

Sergio Aguero announced this Wednesday that he was definitely leaving professional football due to this heart condition, which manifested itself on October 30 in a game with FC Barcelona, ​​his last team, and forced him to leave the field of play.

Arrhythmia is a heart rate or rhythm disorder, which can cause the heart to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia), or irregularly.

It was once known that Omen He suffered from this ailment, messages began to emerge in Spain and Latin America that argued that the origin of his health problem was related to vaccination.

However, your cardiologist, Roberto Peidró, has denied that the arrhythmia suffered by the striker is related to the coronavirus or the vaccine.

“The covid had nothing to do with it. The covid vaccine had nothing to do with it either,” he said in an interview with a local Argentine radio station. Peidró.

The doctor explained that, “after several studies & rdquor ;, an area was found in the heart of Omen with a small scar. “That area acts like a short circuit” and causes these arrhythmias, he explained.

Peidró, who began to treat Omen in 2004, when he was playing for Independiente de Argentina, he pointed out that already then he had a similar ailment, although at that time “it was more benign & rdquor ;.

After this new episode and subsequent studies, the doctors consider that the Argentine “should not do a high-performance sport that involves physical and mental stress & rdquor; for several hours a day.

SICK SPORTSMEN, IN THE POINT OF VIEW OF THE NEGATIONISTS

It is not the first time that messages and publications link vaccines against covid-19 with heart problems or fainting of elite athletes.

During the Eurocup held this year, it became viral that the cardiac arrest of the Danish footballer Christian eriksen, who lost consciousness during the game between Denmark and Finland, was caused by an antiviral. This information was denied, among other reasons, because the player was not even vaccinated.

Furthermore, cardiac arrhythmia is not among the recognized adverse effects of vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency.

Therefore, it is not true that the heart problems that have forced Omen to quit football have been caused by the vaccine.