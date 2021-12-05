12/05/2021 at 10:55 CET

Barça failed to score any goal at the Camp Nou this Saturday in the defeat against Betis (0-1) and thus aggravated the lack of goal that is penalizing them at the beginning of the season, which is reflected in the fact that the Barça team He has only scored in the first half of one of the last nine games between the League and the Champions League.

Curiously, the only time the Barça team beat the rival goalkeeper in the first half during the last nine games they did so three times. It was on November 6 at the Balaídos Stadium against Celta de Vigo, when Barça went to rest with a 0-3 thanks to the goals of Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay. The locals would end up tying the match.

This was the exception to a surprising streak in a big team like Barça. Neither against Betis, Villarreal, Benfica, Espanyol, Dinamo Kiev, Alavés, Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid did the Barça team score in the first half. In these same nine games, on the other hand, Barça achieved seven goals in total in the second half, scoring in this section of the game in five of them (three goals against Villarreal and one against Espanyol, Dinamo Kiev, Alavés and Real Madrid).

The lack of a goal in the early stages has been one of the reasons why the balance has been very poor, with three wins, three draws and three defeats between the end of Ronald Koeman’s stage on the bench, the interim period of Sergi Barjuan and the arrival of Xavi Hernández. In any case, this negative streak did not prevent Barça from advancing on the scoreboard in five of these nine games (Villarreal, Espanyol, Celta, Dinamo Kiev and Alavés).

If the focus is extended to the global of the 2021-2022 season, Barça’s scoring numbers in the first half improve substantially. Of the 25 goals that the Barça team has scored in total so far, 12 were achieved in the first 45 minutes.