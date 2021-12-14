12/14/2021 at 09:30 CET

Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona faces Boca Juniors on the grounds of the Maradona Cup. Both teams pay tribute to the figure of the Argentine star in a match that will be played on Tuesday, December 14, starting at 6:00 p.m. in Saudi Arabia.

The azulgranas, who could include unusual players during the 2021/22 season, they have only faced the South American team once: it was in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy in the 2018/19 season and the match ended with 3-0 and goals from Malcom, Leo Messi and Rafinha.

The Catalan team has taken all the available first team players, in addition to Guillem Jaime, Mattheus, Mika Mármol, Comas, Álvaro Sanz, Ilias, and Jutglà, from the subsidiary. The injured have been left out Sergi Roberto, Depay, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Agüero and Martin Braithwaite and also Ez Abde, which has been left out due to a bureaucratic issue.

The Naples, the most inopportune rival

The Barça news is also marked by the draw for the round prior to the knockout stages of the Europa League. Luck has been elusive and the team will face Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli: it will do so first at the Camp Nou and later at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

After falling from the UEFA Champions League as third place in the group stage, the Catalans will seek the Europa League title, where They are one of the big favorites along with Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund and Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla.