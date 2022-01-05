01/05/2022 at 19:24 CET

Dani Alves has definitely returned to FC Barcelona. After closing its arrival last November, The Brazilian will finally be able to redebute against Linares, in the debut of Xavi Hernández’s team in the Copa del Rey.

2054 – At 38 years and 244 days old, Dani Alves 🇧🇷 will play his first official match with @FCBarcelona_es since May 22, 2016 in the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, when he was 33 years and 16 days, 2,054 days after. Legend. pic.twitter.com/45bmYlPG0B – OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 5, 2022

Curiously, The last game that Alves played with the Barça shirt, was in this same competition. It was May 22, 2016, when the Catalans won the title to the other Spanish club of their heart, Sevilla (2-0).

1,689 days later, the Brazilian will once again have the opportunity to run down the right wing culé. Dani already made it very clear in Riyadh, during the tribute match to Diego Armando Maradona, that despite his 38 years he can be important in Xavi Hernández’s project.

Go for your favorite competition

Dani Alves returns and does it in one of his favorite competitions. Up to five times the Brazilian has been able to hang the cup champion medal. Four with FC Barcelona. in addition to the first, which was with Sevilla.

In 2007 he won the first with the Seville team, which was his first national title in Spain. After his arrival at the Camp Nou, the Brazilian repeated success in 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2016. Surely Alves will not miss the opportunity to add the sixth in his record.