01/11/2022

Act. At 11:35 CET

The right side of FC Barcelona, Dani alves, is one of the most historic players in LaLiga. After re-build under Xavi Hernández against Granada, he is already the active foreign player with the most appearances with a total of 423.

The Brazilian, who has shown an excellent level in his first two games as a Barça player in Copa del Rey and LaLiga, is ahead of Antoine Griezmann (408), Karim Benzema (403), Marcelo Vieira (378) and Ivan Rakitic (371) in the ranking.

The former PSG or Juventus, among others, has signed so far 248 appearances with FC Barcelona and another 175 with Sevilla, which catapults him to the top with a total of 423 official matches in that competition.

End to the side’s dilemma

The return of Alves to Barcelona has put an end to the debate about the right back of the team. Despite the money invested and the presence of players such as Sergi Roberto, Semedo, Mingueza, Emerson, Douglas or Dest, everything has returned to its place with the arrival of the Brazilian.

The defender has started in his first two commitments with FC Barcelona and his high level has surprised. No other player has understood the role of the right-back as well as Dani Alves over the last decade and his signing raises the team’s competitive ceiling..