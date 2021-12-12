12/12/2021 at 8:53 PM CET

Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona stumbled again (2-2) in LaLiga against a combative Osasuna at home and has signed one point of the last six, something that relegates him to eighth position in the table. After falling (0-1) against Real Betis at home, the Catalans continue with their crisis of results and defensive fragility is presented as a basic problem.

3 – @FCBarcelona_es have only kept a clean sheet in three games in LaLiga 2021/22, the lowest figure this season (tied with five other teams). Passable. pic.twitter.com/OvFUBTmLgk – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 12, 2021

The azulgranas, who They could not add the three points despite getting ahead twice with goals from Nico González and Ez Abde, they have only left their goal unbeaten three times this season 2021/22: It is the worst team, along with five others from the lower part, in this aspect.

The culé team once again showed deficiencies in the management of the result and let two points escape in the final stretch with a goal from Chimy Ávila. With this tie, Barcelona is far from the European positions with six victories, six draws and four defeats.

Reborn by the hand of Xavi Hernández

The Catalan club faces a period of transition after the departure of Leo Messi. The sporting and economic crisis has shaken the team in many aspects and the dismissal of Ronald Koeman and the arrival of Xavi Hernández go through an urgent need to build a new team, where young talent emerges and is consolidated as the competitive base of the team..

To the bad results in the national championship we must add the hard European setback: with only two goals in the group stage and goals conceded against Benfica and Bayern, the team is condemned to the Europa League, where the pass to the round of 16 will be played in a previous round before the second group of this competition.