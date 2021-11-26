11/26/2021 at 1:57 PM CET

Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona has a large list of players who are currently in the infirmary: Pedri, Kun Agüero, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto are not available for the LaLiga match against Villarreal.

The Catalans, who let Benfica escape alive in the UEFA Champions League, are experiencing a 2021/22 season conditioned by recurring injuries to important players: Ter Stegen, Piqué, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Dest, De Jong, Pedri, Busquets, Nico, Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Braithwaite or Agüero have at some point passed through the infirmary.

Some of the names that have influenced this course the most are Dembélé, Ansu Fati and Pedri, who have relapsed after overcoming their physical ailments. The medical services have undoubtedly received a lot of criticism regarding the health of the team throughout the year: up to 13 players have stepped into the infirmary at some point this season.

Ricard Pruna, Xavi Hernández’s bet

The current coach of the first team, Xavi Hernández, has landed at the Camp Nou with the intention of making a 180 degree turn: changing the attitude, improving the team tactically and returning the physical tone to the block. For this, the Egarense has already hinted that he is looking forward to the return of Dr. Ricard Pruna.

Catalan, who is currently in the Sharjah medical services, He is a figure with a lot of reputation within the club and who knows every detail of the institution: he was a doctor of FC Barcelona between the 1996/97 and 2020/21 seasons.