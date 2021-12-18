12/18/2021

Act. At 20:10 CET

The forward of FC Barcelona, Ferran JutglàIt took him just 15 minutes to debut as a scorer under Xavi Hernández. After playing his first minutes against Osasuna, the attacker ranks as the third fastest debutant to make his debut behind Sandro (12) and Gudjohnsen (13).

The Catalan, who has arrived free this year from the lower categories of Espanyol, He only needed 16 minutes of play to release his personal locker with the first team and be decisive for the group.

The also former Sant Andreu is being important for Sergi Barjuan in the subsidiary: He has played a total of 15 games in the First RFEF and has scored four goals and has distributed four assists so far this season 2021/22.

More youth for Xavi Hernández’s team

The ownership of Ferran Jutglà reinforces the total rejuvenation of the workforce, where names such as those of Gavi, Nico, Ansu Fati, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Araujo, Sergiño Dest, Alejandro Balde or Ez Abde, among others.

FC Barcelona is the youngest team in the category with an average age of 25.5 years, ahead of Valencia (25.8) and Real Sociedad (26). The departure of players like Leo Messi or Antoine Griezmann and the withdrawal of Kun Aguero have confirmed a rejuvenation process without brakes.